FNE at Berlinale 2026: Prize Winners

Geneviève Dulude-de Celles with the award for Nina Roza

BERLIN: Bulgarian minority coproduction Nina Roza by Geneviève Dulude-de Celles got the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay in the main competition of the 76th Berlin IFF . Meanwhile, Czech/Slovak If Pigeons Turn to Gold by Pepa Lubojacki received the Berlinale Documentary Award.

If Pigeons Turn to Gold / Kdyby se holubi proměnili ve zlato also scooped the Caligari Film Prize.

Nina Roza was shot in Bulgaria and stars Bulgarian/Canadian theatre director Galin Stoev in his first appearance onscreen.

Romanian minority coproduction Someday a Child by Marie-Rose Osta was awarded the Golden Bear for the Best Short Film.

Romanian/Bulgarian feature film The Atlas of the Universe by Paul Negoescu received a Special Mention from the International Jury in the Generation Kplus Competition.

Romanian/Italian On Our Own by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu received the CICAE Art Cinema Award for a film in the Forum programme.

Traces (Ukraine, Poland) directed by Alisa Kovalenko and Marysia Nikitiuk received the Panorama Audience Award for a documentary.

The International Jury headed by Wim Wenders also included Polish producer Ewa Puszczyńska, among others. The jury decided to give the Golden Bear for the Best Film to Yellow Letters by İlker Çatak.

See below the full list of festival winners as well as the winners of the development awards.

The 76th Berlin International Film Festival was held from 12 to 22 February, and the European Film Market took place 12 – 18 February 2026.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

THE PRIZES OF THE INERNATIONAL JURY:

Golden Bear for Best Film:

Yellow Letters / Gelbe Briefe (Germany, France, Turkey)

Directed by İlker Çatak

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize:

Salvation / Kurtuluș (Turkey, France, the Netherlands, Greece, Sweden, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Erminn Alper

Silver Bear Jury Prize:

Queen at Sea (UK, USA)

Directed by Lance Hammer

Silver Bear for Best Director:

Grant Gee for Everybody Digs Bill Evans (Ireland, UK)

Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance:

Sandra Hüller in Rose (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Markus Schleinzer

Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance:

Anna Calder-Marshall and Tom Courtenay in Queen at Sea (UK, USA)

Directed by Lance Hammer

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay:

Geneviève Dulude-de Celles for Nina Roza (Canada, Italy, Bulgaria, Belgium)

Directed by Geneviève Dulude-de Celles

Produced by Colonelle films

Coproduced by Umi Films, Ginger Light, Premier Studio, Echo Bravo

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution:

Yo (Love Is a Rebellious Bird) (USA)

Directed by Anna Fitch, Banker White

PRIZES OF THE PERSPECTIVES JURY:

Best First Feature Award:

Chronicles from the Siege (Algeria, France, Palestine)

Directed by Abdallah Alkhatib

Special Mention:

Forest High / Forêt ivre (Belgium, France)

Directed by Manon Coubia

Berlinale Documentary Award:

If Pigeons Turn to Gold / Kdyby se holubi proměnili ve zlato (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Pepa Lubojacki

Produced by CLAW Films

Coproduced by guča films, the Czech Television

Supported by Creative Voucher, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages

Special Mention:

TUTU (UK)

Directed by Sam Pollard

Special Mention:

Sometimes, I Imagine Them All at a Party / Was an Empfindsamkeit bleibt (Germany)

Directed by Daniela Magnani Hüller

PRIZES OF THE INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM JURY:

Golden Bear for Best Short Film:

Someday a Child / Yawman ma walad (France, Romania, Lebanon)

Directed by Marie-Rose Osta

Silver Bear Jury Prize (Short Film):

A Woman’s Place Is Everywhere (USA)

Directed by Fanny Texier

Berlinale Shorts CUPRA Filmmaker Award:

Kleptomania / Di san xian (People’s Republic of China)

Directed by Jingkai Qu

PRIZES OF THE JURIES GENERATION:

Prizes of Generation KPlus:

Children’s Jury Generation Kplus:

Crystal Bear for the Best Film:

Feito Pipa (Gugu’s World) (Brazil)

Directed by Allan Deberton

Special Mention:

Not a Hero (India, Singapore)

Directed by Rima Das

Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film:

Whale 52 – Suite for Man, Boy, and Whale (USA)

Directed by Daniel Neiden

Special Mention:

Under the Wave off Little Dragon (UK)

Directed by Luo Jian

International Jury in the Generation Kplus Competition:

The Grand Prix of the International Jury for the Best Film:

Feito Pipa (Gugu’s World) (Brazil)

Directed by Allan Deberton

Special Mention:

The Atlas of the Universe / Atlasul universului (Romania, Bulgaria)

Directed by Paul Negoescu

Produced by deFilm

Coproduced by Screening Emotions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), OFIC, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Magic Lab, Cinema City, Magic Shop, the Romanian Public Television (TVR), UPFAR ARGOA

The Special Prize of the International Jury for the Best Short Film:

White / Spî (Iraqi Kurdistan Region)

Directed by Navroz Shaban

Special Mention:

Under the Wave off Little Dragon (UK)

Directed by Luo Jian

Prizes of Generation 14Plus:

Youth Jury Generation 14Plus:

Crystal Bear for the Best Film:

Sad Girls / Chicas tristes (Mexico, Spain, France)

Directed by Fernanda Tovar

Special Mention:

A Family (the Netherlands, Belgium)

Directed by Mees Peijnenburg

Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film:

Memories of a Window (USA, Iran)

Directed by Mehraneh Salimian, Amin Pakparvar

Special Mention:

Nobody Knows the World / Allá en el cielo (Peru)

Directed by Roddy Dextre

International Jury in the Generation 14plus Competition:

The Grand Prix of the International Jury for the Best Film:

Sad Girls / Chicas tristes (Mexico, Spain, France)

Directed by Fernanda Tovar

Special Mention:

Matapanki (Chile)

Directed by Diego „Mapache“ Fuentes

The Special Prize of the International Jury for the Best Short Film:

The Thread (UK)

Directed by Fenn O‘Meally

Special Mention:

Memories of a Window (USA, Iran)

Directed by Mehraneh Salimian, Amin Pakparvar

PRIZES OF THE INDEPENDENT JURIES:

Prizes of the Ecumenical Jury:

Competition:

Flies / Moscas (Mexico)

Directed by Fernando Eimbcke

Panorama:

Bucks Harbor (USA)

Directed by Pete Muller

Forum:

River Dreams (Kazakhstan, Switzerland, UK)

Directed by Kristina Mikhailova

Prizes of the FIPRESCI Jury:

Competition:

Soumsoum, the Night of the Stars / Soumsoum, la nuit des astres (France, Chad)

Directed by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

Perspectives:

Animol (UK)

Directed by Ashley Walters

Panorama:

Narciso (Paraguay, Germany, Uruguay, Brazil, Portugal, Spain, France)

Directed by Marcelo Martinessi

Forum:

AnyMart (Japan)

Directed by Yusuke Iwasaki

Teddy Awards:

Best Feature Film:

Iván & Hadoum (Spain, Germany, Belgium)

Directed by Ian de la Rosa

Best Documentary/Essay Film:

Barbara Forever (USA)

Directed by Brydie O’Connor

Best Short Film:

Taxi Moto (Switzerland, France)

Directed by Gaël Kamilindi

Jury Award:

Trial of Hein / Der Heimatlose (Germany)

Directed by Kai Stänicke

Special Teddy Award:

Céline Sciamma

CICAE Art Cinema Award:

Panorama:

Prosecution / Staatsschutz (Germany)

Directed by Faraz Shariat

Forum:

On Our Own / De capul nostru (Romania, Italy)

Directed by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu

Produced by Libra Films

Coproduced by Indyca

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Public Television (TVR), Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Emilia -Romagna Regional Fund, and also by Vodafone Romania, and the Asociatia Victoria Film

Guild Film Prize:

Yellow Letters / Gelbe Briefe (Germany, France, Turkey)

Directed by İlker Çatak

Special Mention:

The Loneliest Man in Town (Austria)

Directed by Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel

Label Europa Cinemas:

Four Minus Three / Vier Minus Drei (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Adrian Goiginger

Caligari Film Prize:

If Pigeons Turned to Gold / Kdyby se holubi proměnili ve zlato (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Pepa Lubojacki

Peace Film Prize:

TUTU (UK)

Directed by Sam Pollard

Amnesty International Film Award:

What Will I Become? (USA)

Directed by Lexie Bean, Logan Rozos

Heiner Carow Prize:

Prosecution / Staatsschutz (Germany)

Directed by Faraz Shariat

Prize of AG Kino – Gilde – CinemaVision 14Plus:

Main Prize:

What Will I Become? (USA)

Directed by Lexie Bean, Logan Rozos

Special Mention:

Sunny Dancer (UK)

Directed by George Jaques

FURTHER PRIZES:

Audience Awards:

Panorama Audience Award - Feature Film:

Prosecution / Staatsschutz (Germany)

Directed by Faraz Shariat

Panorama Audience Award - Documentary:

Traces (Ukraine, Poland)

Directed by Alisa Kovalenko, Marysia Nikitiuk

Readers’ Juries:

Berliner Morgenpost Readers’ Jury Award:

Flies / Moscas (Mexico)

Directed by Fernando Eimbcke

Tagesspiegel Readers’ Jury Award:

I Built a Rocket Imagining Your Arrival (Brazil)

Directed by Janaína Marques

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS:

Kompagnon Fellowship:

Maya with Y (France)

Directed by Elmar Imanov

Mother/Tongue (Germany)

Directed by Mala Reinhardt

ARTEKino International Award:

Lotus Feet (Malaysia)

Directed by Amanda Nell Eu

Eurimages Co-production Development Award:

Liberations (Lithuania)

Directed by Laurynas Bareiša

VFF Talent Highlight Award:

The Most Romantic Man in the World (Switzerland)

Directed by Simon Jaquemet

Nomination Awards:

Watch It Burn (Indonesia)

Directed by Yulia Evina Bhara

Acts of Kindness (Norway)

Directed by Gary Cranner

Berlinale Talent Mastercard Enablement Programme:

Main Prize:

Audiovisual Entrepreneurs Laboratory (AVEL, Zimbabwe) by Tapiwa Chipfupa

enREDadera (Venezuela) by Jaimar Marcano Vivas

Alumni Projects:

Majoaneng - Academy of Images and Letters (Peru) by Phillip Leteka

Super Sohni (Pakistan) by Ammar Aziz

Gen Z Audience Award:

Cura Sana (Spain)

Directed by Lucía G. Romero

The Dream Makers Short Film Contest by CUPRA:

Main Prize:

The Zebra (UK)

Directed by Alfie Barker

Special Recognition:

Day One (Albania)

Directed by Renis Hyka