FNE at Berlinale 2026: Prize Winners

If Pigeons Turn to Gold / Kdyby se holubi proměnili ve zlato also scooped the Caligari Film Prize.
Nina Roza was shot in Bulgaria and stars Bulgarian/Canadian theatre director Galin Stoev in his first appearance onscreen.
Romanian minority coproduction Someday a Child by Marie-Rose Osta was awarded the Golden Bear for the Best Short Film.
Romanian/Bulgarian feature film The Atlas of the Universe by Paul Negoescu received a Special Mention from the International Jury in the Generation Kplus Competition.
Romanian/Italian On Our Own by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu received the CICAE Art Cinema Award for a film in the Forum programme.
Traces (Ukraine, Poland) directed by Alisa Kovalenko and Marysia Nikitiuk received the Panorama Audience Award for a documentary.
The International Jury headed by Wim Wenders also included Polish producer Ewa Puszczyńska, among others. The jury decided to give the Golden Bear for the Best Film to Yellow Letters by İlker Çatak.
See below the full list of festival winners as well as the winners of the development awards.
The 76th Berlin International Film Festival was held from 12 to 22 February, and the European Film Market took place 12 – 18 February 2026.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
THE PRIZES OF THE INERNATIONAL JURY:
Golden Bear for Best Film:
Yellow Letters / Gelbe Briefe (Germany, France, Turkey)
Directed by İlker Çatak
Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize:
Salvation / Kurtuluș (Turkey, France, the Netherlands, Greece, Sweden, Saudi Arabia)
Directed by Erminn Alper
Silver Bear Jury Prize:
Queen at Sea (UK, USA)
Directed by Lance Hammer
Silver Bear for Best Director:
Grant Gee for Everybody Digs Bill Evans (Ireland, UK)
Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance:
Sandra Hüller in Rose (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Markus Schleinzer
Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance:
Anna Calder-Marshall and Tom Courtenay in Queen at Sea (UK, USA)
Directed by Lance Hammer
Silver Bear for Best Screenplay:
Geneviève Dulude-de Celles for Nina Roza (Canada, Italy, Bulgaria, Belgium)
Directed by Geneviève Dulude-de Celles
Produced by Colonelle films
Coproduced by Umi Films, Ginger Light, Premier Studio, Echo Bravo
Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution:
Yo (Love Is a Rebellious Bird) (USA)
Directed by Anna Fitch, Banker White
PRIZES OF THE PERSPECTIVES JURY:
Best First Feature Award:
Chronicles from the Siege (Algeria, France, Palestine)
Directed by Abdallah Alkhatib
Special Mention:
Forest High / Forêt ivre (Belgium, France)
Directed by Manon Coubia
Berlinale Documentary Award:
If Pigeons Turn to Gold / Kdyby se holubi proměnili ve zlato (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Pepa Lubojacki
Produced by CLAW Films
Coproduced by guča films, the Czech Television
Supported by Creative Voucher, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages
Special Mention:
TUTU (UK)
Directed by Sam Pollard
Special Mention:
Sometimes, I Imagine Them All at a Party / Was an Empfindsamkeit bleibt (Germany)
Directed by Daniela Magnani Hüller
PRIZES OF THE INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM JURY:
Golden Bear for Best Short Film:
Someday a Child / Yawman ma walad (France, Romania, Lebanon)
Directed by Marie-Rose Osta
Silver Bear Jury Prize (Short Film):
A Woman’s Place Is Everywhere (USA)
Directed by Fanny Texier
Berlinale Shorts CUPRA Filmmaker Award:
Kleptomania / Di san xian (People’s Republic of China)
Directed by Jingkai Qu
PRIZES OF THE JURIES GENERATION:
Prizes of Generation KPlus:
Children’s Jury Generation Kplus:
Crystal Bear for the Best Film:
Feito Pipa (Gugu’s World) (Brazil)
Directed by Allan Deberton
Special Mention:
Not a Hero (India, Singapore)
Directed by Rima Das
Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film:
Whale 52 – Suite for Man, Boy, and Whale (USA)
Directed by Daniel Neiden
Special Mention:
Under the Wave off Little Dragon (UK)
Directed by Luo Jian
International Jury in the Generation Kplus Competition:
The Grand Prix of the International Jury for the Best Film:
Feito Pipa (Gugu’s World) (Brazil)
Directed by Allan Deberton
Special Mention:
The Atlas of the Universe / Atlasul universului (Romania, Bulgaria)
Directed by Paul Negoescu
Produced by deFilm
Coproduced by Screening Emotions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), OFIC, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Magic Lab, Cinema City, Magic Shop, the Romanian Public Television (TVR), UPFAR ARGOA
The Special Prize of the International Jury for the Best Short Film:
White / Spî (Iraqi Kurdistan Region)
Directed by Navroz Shaban
Special Mention:
Under the Wave off Little Dragon (UK)
Directed by Luo Jian
Prizes of Generation 14Plus:
Youth Jury Generation 14Plus:
Crystal Bear for the Best Film:
Sad Girls / Chicas tristes (Mexico, Spain, France)
Directed by Fernanda Tovar
Special Mention:
A Family (the Netherlands, Belgium)
Directed by Mees Peijnenburg
Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film:
Memories of a Window (USA, Iran)
Directed by Mehraneh Salimian, Amin Pakparvar
Special Mention:
Nobody Knows the World / Allá en el cielo (Peru)
Directed by Roddy Dextre
International Jury in the Generation 14plus Competition:
The Grand Prix of the International Jury for the Best Film:
Sad Girls / Chicas tristes (Mexico, Spain, France)
Directed by Fernanda Tovar
Special Mention:
Matapanki (Chile)
Directed by Diego „Mapache“ Fuentes
The Special Prize of the International Jury for the Best Short Film:
The Thread (UK)
Directed by Fenn O‘Meally
Special Mention:
Memories of a Window (USA, Iran)
Directed by Mehraneh Salimian, Amin Pakparvar
PRIZES OF THE INDEPENDENT JURIES:
Prizes of the Ecumenical Jury:
Competition:
Flies / Moscas (Mexico)
Directed by Fernando Eimbcke
Panorama:
Bucks Harbor (USA)
Directed by Pete Muller
Forum:
River Dreams (Kazakhstan, Switzerland, UK)
Directed by Kristina Mikhailova
Prizes of the FIPRESCI Jury:
Competition:
Soumsoum, the Night of the Stars / Soumsoum, la nuit des astres (France, Chad)
Directed by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun
Perspectives:
Animol (UK)
Directed by Ashley Walters
Panorama:
Narciso (Paraguay, Germany, Uruguay, Brazil, Portugal, Spain, France)
Directed by Marcelo Martinessi
Forum:
AnyMart (Japan)
Directed by Yusuke Iwasaki
Teddy Awards:
Best Feature Film:
Iván & Hadoum (Spain, Germany, Belgium)
Directed by Ian de la Rosa
Best Documentary/Essay Film:
Barbara Forever (USA)
Directed by Brydie O’Connor
Best Short Film:
Taxi Moto (Switzerland, France)
Directed by Gaël Kamilindi
Jury Award:
Trial of Hein / Der Heimatlose (Germany)
Directed by Kai Stänicke
Special Teddy Award:
Céline Sciamma
CICAE Art Cinema Award:
Panorama:
Prosecution / Staatsschutz (Germany)
Directed by Faraz Shariat
Forum:
On Our Own / De capul nostru (Romania, Italy)
Directed by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu
Produced by Libra Films
Coproduced by Indyca
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Public Television (TVR), Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Emilia -Romagna Regional Fund, and also by Vodafone Romania, and the Asociatia Victoria Film
Guild Film Prize:
Yellow Letters / Gelbe Briefe (Germany, France, Turkey)
Directed by İlker Çatak
Special Mention:
The Loneliest Man in Town (Austria)
Directed by Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel
Label Europa Cinemas:
Four Minus Three / Vier Minus Drei (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Adrian Goiginger
Caligari Film Prize:
If Pigeons Turned to Gold / Kdyby se holubi proměnili ve zlato (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Pepa Lubojacki
Peace Film Prize:
TUTU (UK)
Directed by Sam Pollard
Amnesty International Film Award:
What Will I Become? (USA)
Directed by Lexie Bean, Logan Rozos
Heiner Carow Prize:
Prosecution / Staatsschutz (Germany)
Directed by Faraz Shariat
Prize of AG Kino – Gilde – CinemaVision 14Plus:
Main Prize:
What Will I Become? (USA)
Directed by Lexie Bean, Logan Rozos
Special Mention:
Sunny Dancer (UK)
Directed by George Jaques
FURTHER PRIZES:
Audience Awards:
Panorama Audience Award - Feature Film:
Prosecution / Staatsschutz (Germany)
Directed by Faraz Shariat
Panorama Audience Award - Documentary:
Traces (Ukraine, Poland)
Directed by Alisa Kovalenko, Marysia Nikitiuk
Readers’ Juries:
Berliner Morgenpost Readers’ Jury Award:
Flies / Moscas (Mexico)
Directed by Fernando Eimbcke
Tagesspiegel Readers’ Jury Award:
I Built a Rocket Imagining Your Arrival (Brazil)
Directed by Janaína Marques
DEVELOPMENT AWARDS:
Kompagnon Fellowship:
Maya with Y (France)
Directed by Elmar Imanov
Mother/Tongue (Germany)
Directed by Mala Reinhardt
ARTEKino International Award:
Lotus Feet (Malaysia)
Directed by Amanda Nell Eu
Eurimages Co-production Development Award:
Liberations (Lithuania)
Directed by Laurynas Bareiša
VFF Talent Highlight Award:
The Most Romantic Man in the World (Switzerland)
Directed by Simon Jaquemet
Nomination Awards:
Watch It Burn (Indonesia)
Directed by Yulia Evina Bhara
Acts of Kindness (Norway)
Directed by Gary Cranner
Berlinale Talent Mastercard Enablement Programme:
Main Prize:
Audiovisual Entrepreneurs Laboratory (AVEL, Zimbabwe) by Tapiwa Chipfupa
enREDadera (Venezuela) by Jaimar Marcano Vivas
Alumni Projects:
Majoaneng - Academy of Images and Letters (Peru) by Phillip Leteka
Super Sohni (Pakistan) by Ammar Aziz
Gen Z Audience Award:
Cura Sana (Spain)
Directed by Lucía G. Romero
The Dream Makers Short Film Contest by CUPRA:
Main Prize:
The Zebra (UK)
Directed by Alfie Barker
Special Recognition:
Day One (Albania)
Directed by Renis Hyka