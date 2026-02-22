22-02-2026

FNE at Berlinale 2026: Prize Winners

    Geneviève Dulude-de Celles with the award for Nina Roza Geneviève Dulude-de Celles with the award for Nina Roza source: www.berlinale.de

    BERLIN: Bulgarian minority coproduction Nina Roza by Geneviève Dulude-de Celles got the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay in the main competition of the 76th Berlin IFF. Meanwhile, Czech/Slovak If Pigeons Turn to Gold by Pepa Lubojacki received the Berlinale Documentary Award.

    If Pigeons Turn to Gold / Kdyby se holubi proměnili ve zlato also scooped the Caligari Film Prize.

    Nina Roza was shot in Bulgaria and stars Bulgarian/Canadian theatre director Galin Stoev in his first appearance onscreen.

    Romanian minority coproduction Someday a Child by Marie-Rose Osta was awarded the Golden Bear for the Best Short Film.

    Romanian/Bulgarian feature film The Atlas of the Universe by Paul Negoescu received a Special Mention from the International Jury in the Generation Kplus Competition.

    Romanian/Italian On Our Own by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu received the CICAE Art Cinema Award for a film in the Forum programme.

    Traces (Ukraine, Poland) directed by Alisa Kovalenko and Marysia Nikitiuk received the Panorama Audience Award for a documentary.

    Atlas of the Universe by Paul Negoescu, credit: deFilmThe International Jury headed by Wim Wenders also included Polish producer Ewa Puszczyńska, among others. The jury decided to give the Golden Bear for the Best Film to Yellow Letters by İlker Çatak.

    The 76th Berlin International Film Festival was held from 12 to 22 February, and the European Film Market took place 12 – 18 February 2026.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    THE PRIZES OF THE INERNATIONAL JURY:

    Golden Bear for Best Film:
    Yellow Letters / Gelbe Briefe (Germany, France, Turkey)
    Directed by İlker Çatak

    Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize:
    Salvation / Kurtuluș (Turkey, France, the Netherlands, Greece, Sweden, Saudi Arabia)
    Directed by Erminn Alper

    Silver Bear Jury Prize:
    Queen at Sea (UK, USA)
    Directed by Lance Hammer

    Silver Bear for Best Director:
    Grant Gee for Everybody Digs Bill Evans (Ireland, UK)

    Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance:
    Sandra Hüller in Rose (Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Markus Schleinzer

    Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance:
    Anna Calder-Marshall and Tom Courtenay in Queen at Sea (UK, USA)
    Directed by Lance Hammer

    Silver Bear for Best Screenplay:
    Geneviève Dulude-de Celles for Nina Roza (Canada, Italy, Bulgaria, Belgium)
    Directed by Geneviève Dulude-de Celles
    Produced by Colonelle films
    Coproduced by Umi Films, Ginger Light, Premier Studio, Echo Bravo

    Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution:
    Yo (Love Is a Rebellious Bird) (USA)
    Directed by Anna Fitch, Banker White

    PRIZES OF THE PERSPECTIVES JURY:

    Best First Feature Award:
    Chronicles from the Siege (Algeria, France, Palestine)
    Directed by Abdallah Alkhatib

    Special Mention:
    Forest High / Forêt ivre (Belgium, France)
    Directed by Manon Coubia

    Berlinale Documentary Award:

    Berlinale Documentary Award:
    If Pigeons Turn to Gold / Kdyby se holubi proměnili ve zlato (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Pepa Lubojacki
    Produced by CLAW Films
    Coproduced by guča films, the Czech Television
    Supported by Creative Voucher, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual FundEurimages

    Special Mention:
    TUTU (UK)
    Directed by Sam Pollard

    Special Mention:
    Sometimes, I Imagine Them All at a Party / Was an Empfindsamkeit bleibt (Germany)
    Directed by Daniela Magnani Hüller

    PRIZES OF THE INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM JURY:

    Golden Bear for Best Short Film:
    Someday a Child / Yawman ma walad (France, Romania, Lebanon)
    Directed by Marie-Rose Osta

    Silver Bear Jury Prize (Short Film):
    A Woman’s Place Is Everywhere (USA)
    Directed by Fanny Texier

    Berlinale Shorts CUPRA Filmmaker Award:
    Kleptomania / Di san xian (People’s Republic of China)
    Directed by Jingkai Qu

    PRIZES OF THE JURIES GENERATION:

    Prizes of Generation KPlus:

    Children’s Jury Generation Kplus:

    Crystal Bear for the Best Film:
    Feito Pipa (Gugu’s World) (Brazil)
    Directed by Allan Deberton

    Special Mention:
    Not a Hero (India, Singapore)
    Directed by Rima Das

    Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film:
    Whale 52 – Suite for Man, Boy, and Whale (USA)
    Directed by Daniel Neiden

    Special Mention:
    Under the Wave off Little Dragon (UK)
    Directed by Luo Jian

    International Jury in the Generation Kplus Competition:

    The Grand Prix of the International Jury for the Best Film:
    If Pigeons Turn to Gold by Pepa Lubojacki, credit: CLAW FilmsFeito Pipa (Gugu’s World) (Brazil)
    Directed by Allan Deberton

    Special Mention:
    The Atlas of the Universe / Atlasul universului (Romania, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Paul Negoescu
    Produced by deFilm
    Coproduced by Screening Emotions
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), OFICEurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Magic Lab, Cinema City, Magic Shop, the Romanian Public Television (TVR), UPFAR ARGOA

    The Special Prize of the International Jury for the Best Short Film:
    White / Spî (Iraqi Kurdistan Region)
    Directed by Navroz Shaban

    Special Mention:
    Under the Wave off Little Dragon (UK)
    Directed by Luo Jian

    Prizes of Generation 14Plus:

    Youth Jury Generation 14Plus:

    Crystal Bear for the Best Film:
    Sad Girls / Chicas tristes (Mexico, Spain, France)
    Directed by Fernanda Tovar

    Special Mention:
    A Family (the Netherlands, Belgium)
    Directed by Mees Peijnenburg

    Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film:
    Memories of a Window (USA, Iran)
    Directed by Mehraneh Salimian, Amin Pakparvar

    Special Mention:
    Nobody Knows the World / Allá en el cielo (Peru)
    Directed by Roddy Dextre

    International Jury in the Generation 14plus Competition:

    The Grand Prix of the International Jury for the Best Film:
    Sad Girls / Chicas tristes (Mexico, Spain, France)
    Directed by Fernanda Tovar

    Special Mention:
    Matapanki (Chile)
    Directed by Diego „Mapache“ Fuentes

    The Special Prize of the International Jury for the Best Short Film:
    The Thread (UK)
    Directed by Fenn O‘Meally

    Special Mention:
    Memories of a Window (USA, Iran)
    Directed by Mehraneh Salimian, Amin Pakparvar

    PRIZES OF THE INDEPENDENT JURIES:

    Prizes of the Ecumenical Jury:

    Competition:
    Flies / Moscas (Mexico)
    Directed by Fernando Eimbcke

    Panorama:
    Bucks Harbor (USA)
    Directed by Pete Muller

    Forum:
    River Dreams (Kazakhstan, Switzerland, UK)
    Directed by Kristina Mikhailova

    Prizes of the FIPRESCI Jury:

    Competition:
    Soumsoum, the Night of the Stars / Soumsoum, la nuit des astres (France, Chad)
    Directed by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

    Perspectives:
    Animol (UK)
    Directed by Ashley Walters

    Panorama:
    Narciso (Paraguay, Germany, Uruguay, Brazil, Portugal, Spain, France)
    Directed by Marcelo Martinessi

    Forum:
    AnyMart (Japan)
    Directed by Yusuke Iwasaki

    Teddy Awards:

    Best Feature Film:
    Iván & Hadoum (Spain, Germany, Belgium)
    Directed by Ian de la Rosa

    Best Documentary/Essay Film:
    Barbara Forever (USA)
    Directed by Brydie O’Connor

    Best Short Film:
    Taxi Moto (Switzerland, France)
    Directed by Gaël Kamilindi

    Jury Award:
    Trial of Hein / Der Heimatlose (Germany)
    Directed by Kai Stänicke

    Special Teddy Award:
    Céline Sciamma

    CICAE Art Cinema Award:

    Panorama:
    Prosecution / Staatsschutz (Germany)
    Directed by Faraz Shariat

    Forum:
    On Our Own / De capul nostru (Romania, Italy)
    Directed by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu
    Produced by Libra Films
    Coproduced by Indyca
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Public Television (TVR), Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Emilia -Romagna Regional Fund, and also by Vodafone Romania, and the Asociatia Victoria Film

    Guild Film Prize:

    Guild Film Prize:
    Yellow Letters / Gelbe Briefe (Germany, France, Turkey)
    Directed by İlker Çatak

    Special Mention:
    The Loneliest Man in Town (Austria)
    Directed by Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel

    Label Europa Cinemas:
    Four Minus Three / Vier Minus Drei (Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Adrian Goiginger

    Caligari Film Prize:
    If Pigeons Turned to Gold / Kdyby se holubi proměnili ve zlato (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Pepa Lubojacki

    Peace Film Prize:
    TUTU (UK)
    Directed by Sam Pollard

    Amnesty International Film Award:
    What Will I Become? (USA)
    Directed by Lexie Bean, Logan Rozos

    Heiner Carow Prize:
    Prosecution / Staatsschutz (Germany)
    Directed by Faraz Shariat

    Prize of AG Kino – Gilde – CinemaVision 14Plus:

    Main Prize:
    What Will I Become? (USA)
    Directed by Lexie Bean, Logan Rozos

    Special Mention:
    Sunny Dancer (UK)
    Directed by George Jaques

    FURTHER PRIZES:

    Audience Awards:

    Panorama Audience Award - Feature Film:
    Prosecution / Staatsschutz (Germany)
    Directed by Faraz Shariat

    Panorama Audience Award - Documentary:
    Traces (Ukraine, Poland)
    Directed by Alisa Kovalenko, Marysia Nikitiuk

    Readers’ Juries:

    Berliner Morgenpost Readers’ Jury Award:
    Flies / Moscas (Mexico)
    Directed by Fernando Eimbcke

    Tagesspiegel Readers’ Jury Award:
    On Our Own by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu, credit: Libra FilmsI Built a Rocket Imagining Your Arrival (Brazil)
    Directed by Janaína Marques

    DEVELOPMENT AWARDS:

    Kompagnon Fellowship:

    Maya with Y (France)
    Directed by Elmar Imanov

    Mother/Tongue (Germany)
    Directed by Mala Reinhardt

    ARTEKino International Award:

    Lotus Feet (Malaysia)
    Directed by Amanda Nell Eu

    Eurimages Co-production Development Award:
    Liberations (Lithuania)
    Directed by Laurynas Bareiša

    VFF Talent Highlight Award:

    VFF Talent Highlight Award:
    The Most Romantic Man in the World (Switzerland)
    Directed by Simon Jaquemet

    Nomination Awards:

    Watch It Burn (Indonesia)
    Directed by Yulia Evina Bhara

    Acts of Kindness (Norway)
    Directed by Gary Cranner

    Berlinale Talent Mastercard Enablement Programme:

    Main Prize:
    Audiovisual Entrepreneurs Laboratory (AVEL, Zimbabwe) by Tapiwa Chipfupa
    enREDadera (Venezuela) by Jaimar Marcano Vivas

    Alumni Projects:
    Majoaneng - Academy of Images and Letters (Peru) by Phillip Leteka
    Super Sohni (Pakistan) by Ammar Aziz

    Gen Z Audience Award:
    Cura Sana (Spain)
    Directed by Lucía G. Romero

    The Dream Makers Short Film Contest by CUPRA:

    Main Prize:
    The Zebra (UK)
    Directed by Alfie Barker

    Special Recognition:
    Day One (Albania)
    Directed by Renis Hyka

    Published in Region

