FNE at Meeting Point Vilnius 2023: Zvonimir Munivrana in Postproduction with Croatian I am Not Like That

VILNIUS: Zvonimir Munivrana is currently in production with his feature film I Am Not Like That / Nisam takva, which is estimated to be finished in 2023. The project participated in the Coming Soon pitching session at Meeting Point – Vilnius , which was held within the 28th Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris (16 – 26 March 2023).

Franka turns 20 and moves out from her parents’ home due to feuds with her domineering father. She goes to the apartment she inherited from her grandmother, where she runs into illegal occupant and law student Ante. Instead of throwing him out, Franka lets Ante stay for a few days. What starts as a romance, soon turns to a nightmare that, coupled with a newly struck friendship with a troubled co-worker Stela, not only tests Franka’s character, but also helps her realise what she wants out of life.

"Decisions that we make when we are very young and when we are at this important crossroad of our lives, when we believe we already know enough about life, sometimes steer us in the wrong direction. We don't listen to other people, but what's more important, we don't listen to our life. What is our life telling us? It's like a radar. You know how a radar works? It reflects beams. I strongly believe that life always sends us some kind of a signals, messages or feedback at least", Zvonimir Munivrana told FNE.

"What is interesting for me is the female character oppressed by her father, who is not only a domineering person but also epitomises the corrupt mentality that I sometimes believe is very indigenous to Croatia. But when I speak to people from other countries and not just the Balkan region, they always cite this as a problem. It's a universal problem and I am always curious why we can’t get rid of it. It is in our society, in our nation, in the mentality or is it somewhere deeper?", Munivrana added.

The main cast includes Tara Thaller, Stipe Jelaska, Romina Tonković, Slaven Knezović, Đorđe Kukuljica, Matija Prskalo and Velimir Čokljat.

The film is produced by Robert Piršl and Zvonimir Munivrana through Croatian Studio Corvus in coproduction with Valerio Radotić through Croatian Tuna Film.

The project was financed in 2022 by the production company's investment, coproduction with production company Tuna Film, donations, and deferrals. The project applied to the Croatian Audiovisual Centre for postproduction funding and the results are expected in June 2023.

The total budget is 360,000 EUR.

Filming took place in Zagreb from 22 August to 19 September 2022.

Production Information:

Producer:

Studio Corvus (Croatia)

Coproducer:

Tuna Film (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Zvonimir Munivrana

Scriptwriter: Zvonimir Munivrana

DoP: Mario Oljača

Editor: Ivana Fumić

Production designer: Ivo Hušnjak

Costume designer: Goranka Krpan

Composer: Yoann Bernagoult

Cast: Tara Thaller, Stipe Jelaska, Romina Tonković, Slaven Knezović, Đorđe Kukuljica, Matija Prskalo, Velimir Čokljat