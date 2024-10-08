TV Series Von Fock to Premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

TALLINN: Estonian director Arun Tamm is putting the final touches on the TV series Von Fock, which will premiere at TV Beats Forum (18 – 20 November 2024) within Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event . With a budget of nearly 4 m EUR, this coproduction between Estonia, Latvia and Italy is among the most expensive series in the region.

Based on a series of novels by Ain Kütt (which provides enough material for two seasons), Von Fock is a light crime and historical series following Baltic German noble Paul von Fock, who inherits Sagadi Manor. He struggles socially in his new role, but his brilliance in managing the estate and his strong sense of justice soon make him an assessor at the local court. Expecting minor disputes, he's drawn into murder mysteries, fake identities, and stolen fortunes.

Leana Jalukse and Lilian von Keudell penned the script, and the main cast consists of Estonian actor Priit Pius, Italian actress Aurora Ruffino and Estonian actor Sten Karpov.

“The project is a collection of period crime mysteries, with the stories set in the first half of the 19th century. Considering the focus on Baltic German nobles in Estonia, and that there is still a strong interest among Germans in the history of the Baltic Germans, Von Fock has a very strong organic potential for coproduction, and this is also the only way to bring this project to life. Our mission has been to use this opportunity to elevate Baltic series production, open new doors for other projects, and demonstrate to Europe that the Baltic countries are capable of producing high-quality series based on authentic, universally appealing stories,” producer Jevgeni Supin told FNE.

Jevgeni Supin and Helen Lõhmus are producing through Estonia’s Zolba Productions, in coproduction with Gunda Bergmane through Latvia’s Berghein Production and Nafta Films, Markus Frings through Italy’s movie.mento and Wilfried Gufler through Italy’s Albolina. Toomas Luhats, Carlos Hertel, Silke Wilfinger, Üllar Saaremäe and Esko Rips are executive producers.

The project received support from the Estonian Film Institute, Creative Europe Programme (CREA), LIAA (Investment and Development Agency of Latvia) and IDM Film Commission in partnership with the Estonian Public Broadcasting, the Latvian Television and the Lithuanian Radio and Television.

“The main commissioner for the project is Eesti Telefilm, a part of Estonian Public Broadcasting. With the help from many people across different countries, we attached a German scriptwriter, as well as Italian and Latvian coproducers, who in turn applied to their local funds. Having them on board, we were able to apply for the Creative Media TV and Online Content support programme, as well as for the Council of Europe’s Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions. Von Fock became the first series from the region to receive support from these two initiatives. In the end, it became one of the most expensive series to date from the region, with a budget approaching nearly 4 m EUR", Jevgeni Supin added.

The series was shot over the whole summer of 2024 in Estonia, Latvia and Italy.

After the premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, it will roll out in the spring of 2025 on the Estonian VOD platform Jupiter.

Von Fock is one of the five dramas that will be showcased to sales agents, distributors and local TV and film industry professionals at the first ever TV Beats Screening Day held within TV Beats Forum.

Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event, the industry segment of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (8 – 24 November 2024), will be held 15 – 22 November 2024.

Production Information:

Producer:

Zolba Productions (Estonia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Berghein Production (Latvia)

Nafta Films (Latvia)

movie.mento (Italy)

Albolina (Italy)

Credits:

Director: Arun Tamm

Scriptwriters: Leana Jalukse, Lilian von Keudell

DoP: Mart Ratassepp

Production sesigner: Mārtiņš Straupe

Gaffer: Pēteris Skujiņš

Hair & Make-up designer: Zane Žilinska

Costume designers: Sieglinde Michaeler, Walter Granuzzo, Jūlija Volkinšteine

Main cast: Priit Pius, Aurora Ruffino, Sten Karpov