HAVC Funded Over 1,000 Films in 15 Years of Existence

ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) celebrates 15 years since its establishment with the programme H15 - 15 Years in Our Film, which will be held in cinemas throughout the country until the end of 2023.

“After two pandemic years, 2022 saw the rise of Croatian cinema, led mainly by Croatian debut directors. HAVC supported this rise with the campaign Discover Our New Film because we wanted to further motivate the audience to go to the cinema, and point out to them the diversity and richness that recent domestic cinematography includes. On the occasion of celebrating 15 years of activity, we will do something similar with the project H15 - 15 Years in Our Film”, Head of HAVC Chris Marcic announced.

The H15 programme will be held until the end of 2023 in cinemas throughout Croatia. Special screenings are planned to be held in parallel with the main festival programmes of ZagrebDox, Animafest, 25 FPS, Pula Film Festival and Zagreb Film Festival, and on the digital platforms of the festivals.

In 15 years, HAVC supported the development and production of 1,102 films, including 840 Croatian films, of which 266 feature films, long documentaries and animated films, 402 short films and 172 experimental films. In the same period, 213 minority coproductions were supported, 102 cinemas with 202 screens were digitalised, and 203 Croatian films entered domestic distribution.

The results of the Filming in Croatia incentive programme are particularly interesting: 13,836 Croatian employees and 37,944 extras worked on foreign productions within 2,653 days of filming, and the local expenditure of 109 different projects amounted to 218 m EUR.