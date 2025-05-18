FNE at Cannes 2025: Croatian Cinema in Cannes

The writer-director and winner of the Palme d'Or for Best Short Film at last year’s Cannes Film Festival with his drama short The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, this year joins the international jury panel deciding on the best titles in the Short Film and La Cinef competitions.

The short film jury is chaired by German director, screenwriter, and producer Maren Ade, while, in addition to Nebojša Slijepčević, the jury will include screenwriter and producer Reinaldo Marcus Green, actress and singer-songwriter Camélia Jordana, photographer, and former director of the Spanish Cinematheque, José María Prado Garcia.

This jury will decide which title from the short film competition will receive the Palme d'Or, and will also award three prizes in the student competition La Cinef.

The latter programme will also include the short Ether, produced by the National Film and Television School in London, directed by Vida Skerk, a former student at the Zagreb Academy of Dramatic Art. The lead role is played actress Laura Anić-Kaliger, another former ADU student.

Slijepčević’s short film The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent was a momentous success, winning the Palme d'Or in Cannes, the French César Award, the European Film Award and an Oscar nomination. The film was produced by Croatian company Antitalent, in co-production with Bulgaria (Contrast Films), France (Les Films Norfolk) and Slovenia (Studio Virc) with producers Katarina Prpić and Danijel Pek.

Film manager, selector for various film festivals, and director of acquisitions for the film streaming service and distributor MUBI, Vanja Kaluđerčić, a Croatia native, who has been the director of the prestigious International Film Festival Rotterdam since 2019, is a member of the jury of Un Certain Regard. The jury is chaired by British screenwriter and director of photography Molly Manning Walker. Alongside them, the jury also includes French-Swiss director and screenwriter Louise Courvoisier, Italian director, producer and screenwriter Roberto Minervini and Argentine actor Nahuel Pérez Biscayart. This jury will award prizes in the programme Un Certain Regard, traditionally dedicated to the works of young authors, this year featuring 20 films running for awards, including nine debuts.

Producers on the Move

The organisation European Film Promotion has selected Croatian producer Tamara Babun Zovko to participate in the 26th edition of the platform Producers on the Move.

The European Film Promotion, which brings together 37 European national film centres and promotion agencies, each year selects 20 promising producers to participate in the Producers on the Move platform, based on their previous project track record and successful international co-productions.

According to the EFP, Tamara Babun Zovko has been selected to participate in the programme thanks to her accomplished production catalogue, as well as her work on Filip Heraković’s fiction feature Pelican, which screened in the First Feature Competition at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, where Heraković received the Special Jury Prize for Directing.

This year, Producers on the Move will be held in hybrid format, as a combination of online sessions prior to the Cannes Film Festival, from 28 to 30 April, and during the festival itself, from 16 to 20 May. Participants take part in lectures, workshops, pitching sessions and one-on-one meetings with industry experts, which also opens up promotion opportunities in international industry publications.