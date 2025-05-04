Steve Buscemi and Daniel Brühl Announced as Guests of 2nd Slano Film Days

ZAGREB: Fourteen selected film artists from ex-Yugoslavian countries will take part in the 2nd edition of Slano Film Days , which will be held 17 – 21 June 2025 in the Croatian coastal village of Slano. This year, the event initiated by Mirsad Purivatra will welcome Steve Buscemi and Daniel Brühl as guests.

The 14 film artists will take part in workshops in acting, directing and cinematography. Open talks about the creative process of filmmaking with renowned international filmmakers will further strengthen the film community in the region.

The participation of film professionals and students from the region in Slano Film Days is supported by regional film centres and funds through their partnerships with Slano Film Days: Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), Film Center Serbia, Film Centre of Montenegro, and Slovenian Film Centre.

The festival will screen Steve Buscemi’s latest film, Psycho Therapy: The Shallow Tale of a Writer Who Decided to Write About a Serial Killer by Tolga Karaçelik, who will also attend the festival. Daniel Brühl’s Good Bye, Lenin! will screen in honour of the late director Wolfgang Becker.

Slano Film Days is organised by Riva Film d.o.o., and 2006 d.o.o. (Bosnia and Herzgovina) is its co-organiser.

Selected Film Artists:

Acting Workshops:

Iva Babić (Croatia)

Yllka Gashi (Kosovo)

Marko Grabež (Serbia)

Maja Izetbegović (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Klara Kuk (Slovenia)

Mišo Obradović (Montenegro)

Directing Workshops:

Gregor Božić (Slovenia)

Jelena Gavrilović (Serbia)

Samir Karahoda (Kosovo)

Ivan Marinović (Montenegro)

Nebojša Slijepčević (Croatia)

Cinematography Workshops:

Jana Anđić (Serbia)

Milena Bečanović (Montenegro)

Magdalena Ptiček (Croatia)