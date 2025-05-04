Steve Buscemi and Daniel Brühl Announced as Guests of 2nd Slano Film Days

The 14 film artists will take part in workshops in acting, directing and cinematography. Open talks about the creative process of filmmaking with renowned international filmmakers will further strengthen the film community in the region.
The participation of film professionals and students from the region in Slano Film Days is supported by regional film centres and funds through their partnerships with Slano Film Days: Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), Film Center Serbia, Film Centre of Montenegro, and Slovenian Film Centre.
The festival will screen Steve Buscemi’s latest film, Psycho Therapy: The Shallow Tale of a Writer Who Decided to Write About a Serial Killer by Tolga Karaçelik, who will also attend the festival. Daniel Brühl’s Good Bye, Lenin! will screen in honour of the late director Wolfgang Becker.
Slano Film Days is organised by Riva Film d.o.o., and 2006 d.o.o. (Bosnia and Herzgovina) is its co-organiser.
Selected Film Artists:
Acting Workshops:
Iva Babić (Croatia)
Yllka Gashi (Kosovo)
Marko Grabež (Serbia)
Maja Izetbegović (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Klara Kuk (Slovenia)
Mišo Obradović (Montenegro)
Directing Workshops:
Gregor Božić (Slovenia)
Jelena Gavrilović (Serbia)
Samir Karahoda (Kosovo)
Ivan Marinović (Montenegro)
Nebojša Slijepčević (Croatia)
Cinematography Workshops:
Jana Anđić (Serbia)
Milena Bečanović (Montenegro)
Magdalena Ptiček (Croatia)