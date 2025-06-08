08-06-2025

Winners of Animafest Zagreb 2025

    Winners of Animafest Zagreb 2025 credit: Animafest Zagreb

    ZAGREB: Australian Memoir of a Snail by Adam Elliot won the award for the Best Long Animated Film at Animafest Zagreb, held 2 – 7 June 2025. The short film competition was won by the German film Dull Spots of Greenish Colours by Sasha Svirsky.

    Psychonauts by Niko Radas won Best Film in the Croatian Film Competition, while the "Dušan Vukotić" Award for Best Student Film went to the Dutch production Mother’s Child directed by Naomi Noir.

    Here are all the winners:

    Feature Film Grand Competition Jury:

    Grand Prix:
    Memoir of a Snail (Australia)
    Directed by Adam Elliot

    Special Mention:
    Sanatorium under the Sign of Hourglass (UK, Poland, Germany)
    Directed by Quay Brothers
    Produced by Koninck Studios
    Coproduced by Ikh Pictures Production, The Match Factory GmbH, the Adam Mickiewicz Institute

    Grand Competition Short Film Jury:

    Grand Prix:
    Dull Spots of Greenish Colours (Germany)
    Directed by Sasha Svirsky

    "Zlatko Grgić" Award:
    Urosh (Montenegro)
    Directed by Mato Uljarevic

    "Golden Zagreb" Award:
    On Weary Wings Go By (Estonia, Lithuania)
    Directed by Anu-Laura Tuttenberg

    Special Award by Grand Competition Short Film Jury Member Sarina Nihei:
    Dog Alone (Portugal, France)
    Directed by Marta Rais Andrade

    Special Award by Grand Competition Short Film Jury Member Osman Cerfon:
    A Night at the Rest Area (Japan)
    Directed by Saki Muramoto

    Special Award by Grand Competition Short Film Jury Member Špela Čadež:
    Deluge (USA)
    Directed by Meejin Hong

    Special Award by Grand Competition Short Film Jury Member Erwin Gomez:
    Scars We Love (France)
    Directed by Raphaël Jouzeau

    Special Award by Grand Competition Short Film Jury Member Ivana Volda:
    How (Croatia)
    Directed by Marko Meštrović

    Films for Children and Youth Competition Jury:

    Best Film for Children and Youth:
    Snow Bear (USA)
    Directed by Aaron Blaise

    Special Mention in the Films for Children Competition:
    Bobel’s Kitchen (Belgium)
    Directed by Fiona Rolland

    Special Mention in the Films for Youth Competition:
    S the Wolf (France)
    Directed by Sameh Alaa

    Croatian Film Competition:

    Best Croatian Film:
    Psychonauts (Croatia)
    Directed by Niko Radas

    Special Mention:
    Moral Support (Germany, Croatia)
    Directed by Vuk Jevremović

    Special Mention for Best Croatian Minority Coproduction:
    Floating (Serbia, Croatia, Germany)
    Directed by Jelena Milunović

    Student film Competition Jury:

    "Dušan Vukotić" Award for Best Student Film:
    Mother’s Child (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Naomi Noir

    Special Mentions:

    Poppy Flowers (Estonia)
    Directed by Evridiki Papaiakovou

    Sh (China)
    Directed by Qi Duan

    Audience Awards:

    “Mr. M” Best Long Animated Film – Audience Award:
    Living Large / Keď život chutí (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)
    Directed by Kristina  Dufková
    Produced by Barletta
    Coproduced by NovinskiMagiclab, Novanima Productions
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual FundEurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA, French CNC, Nouvelle-Aquitaine region fund

    “Mr. M” Best Short Film – Audience Award:
    Hurikán (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Jan Saska

