Winners of Animafest Zagreb 2025

Psychonauts by Niko Radas won Best Film in the Croatian Film Competition, while the "Dušan Vukotić" Award for Best Student Film went to the Dutch production Mother’s Child directed by Naomi Noir.
Here are all the winners:
Feature Film Grand Competition Jury:
Grand Prix:
Memoir of a Snail (Australia)
Directed by Adam Elliot
Special Mention:
Sanatorium under the Sign of Hourglass (UK, Poland, Germany)
Directed by Quay Brothers
Produced by Koninck Studios
Coproduced by Ikh Pictures Production, The Match Factory GmbH, the Adam Mickiewicz Institute
Grand Competition Short Film Jury:
Grand Prix:
Dull Spots of Greenish Colours (Germany)
Directed by Sasha Svirsky
"Zlatko Grgić" Award:
Urosh (Montenegro)
Directed by Mato Uljarevic
"Golden Zagreb" Award:
On Weary Wings Go By (Estonia, Lithuania)
Directed by Anu-Laura Tuttenberg
Special Award by Grand Competition Short Film Jury Member Sarina Nihei:
Dog Alone (Portugal, France)
Directed by Marta Rais Andrade
Special Award by Grand Competition Short Film Jury Member Osman Cerfon:
A Night at the Rest Area (Japan)
Directed by Saki Muramoto
Special Award by Grand Competition Short Film Jury Member Špela Čadež:
Deluge (USA)
Directed by Meejin Hong
Special Award by Grand Competition Short Film Jury Member Erwin Gomez:
Scars We Love (France)
Directed by Raphaël Jouzeau
Special Award by Grand Competition Short Film Jury Member Ivana Volda:
How (Croatia)
Directed by Marko Meštrović
Films for Children and Youth Competition Jury:
Best Film for Children and Youth:
Snow Bear (USA)
Directed by Aaron Blaise
Special Mention in the Films for Children Competition:
Bobel’s Kitchen (Belgium)
Directed by Fiona Rolland
Special Mention in the Films for Youth Competition:
S the Wolf (France)
Directed by Sameh Alaa
Croatian Film Competition:
Best Croatian Film:
Psychonauts (Croatia)
Directed by Niko Radas
Special Mention:
Moral Support (Germany, Croatia)
Directed by Vuk Jevremović
Special Mention for Best Croatian Minority Coproduction:
Floating (Serbia, Croatia, Germany)
Directed by Jelena Milunović
Student film Competition Jury:
"Dušan Vukotić" Award for Best Student Film:
Mother’s Child (the Netherlands)
Directed by Naomi Noir
Special Mentions:
Poppy Flowers (Estonia)
Directed by Evridiki Papaiakovou
Sh (China)
Directed by Qi Duan
Audience Awards:
“Mr. M” Best Long Animated Film – Audience Award:
Living Large / Keď život chutí (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)
Directed by Kristina Dufková
Produced by Barletta
Coproduced by Novinski, Magiclab, Novanima Productions
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA, French CNC, Nouvelle-Aquitaine region fund
“Mr. M” Best Short Film – Audience Award:
Hurikán (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Jan Saska