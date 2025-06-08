Winners of Animafest Zagreb 2025

ZAGREB: Australian Memoir of a Snail by Adam Elliot won the award for the Best Long Animated Film at Animafest Zagreb , held 2 – 7 June 2025. The short film competition was won by the German film Dull Spots of Greenish Colours by Sasha Svirsky.

Psychonauts by Niko Radas won Best Film in the Croatian Film Competition, while the "Dušan Vukotić" Award for Best Student Film went to the Dutch production Mother’s Child directed by Naomi Noir.

Here are all the winners:

Feature Film Grand Competition Jury:

Grand Prix:

Memoir of a Snail (Australia)

Directed by Adam Elliot

Special Mention:

Sanatorium under the Sign of Hourglass (UK, Poland, Germany)

Directed by Quay Brothers

Produced by Koninck Studios

Coproduced by Ikh Pictures Production, The Match Factory GmbH, the Adam Mickiewicz Institute

Grand Competition Short Film Jury:

Grand Prix:

Dull Spots of Greenish Colours (Germany)

Directed by Sasha Svirsky

"Zlatko Grgić" Award:

Urosh (Montenegro)

Directed by Mato Uljarevic

"Golden Zagreb" Award:

On Weary Wings Go By (Estonia, Lithuania)

Directed by Anu-Laura Tuttenberg

Special Award by Grand Competition Short Film Jury Member Sarina Nihei:

Dog Alone (Portugal, France)

Directed by Marta Rais Andrade

Special Award by Grand Competition Short Film Jury Member Osman Cerfon:

A Night at the Rest Area (Japan)

Directed by Saki Muramoto

Special Award by Grand Competition Short Film Jury Member Špela Čadež:

Deluge (USA)

Directed by Meejin Hong

Special Award by Grand Competition Short Film Jury Member Erwin Gomez:

Scars We Love (France)

Directed by Raphaël Jouzeau

Special Award by Grand Competition Short Film Jury Member Ivana Volda:

How (Croatia)

Directed by Marko Meštrović

Films for Children and Youth Competition Jury:

Best Film for Children and Youth:

Snow Bear (USA)

Directed by Aaron Blaise

Special Mention in the Films for Children Competition:

Bobel’s Kitchen (Belgium)

Directed by Fiona Rolland

Special Mention in the Films for Youth Competition:

S the Wolf (France)

Directed by Sameh Alaa

Croatian Film Competition:

Best Croatian Film:

Psychonauts (Croatia)

Directed by Niko Radas

Special Mention:

Moral Support (Germany, Croatia)

Directed by Vuk Jevremović

Special Mention for Best Croatian Minority Coproduction:

Floating (Serbia, Croatia, Germany)

Directed by Jelena Milunović

Student film Competition Jury:

"Dušan Vukotić" Award for Best Student Film:

Mother’s Child (the Netherlands)

Directed by Naomi Noir

Special Mentions:

Poppy Flowers (Estonia)

Directed by Evridiki Papaiakovou

Sh (China)

Directed by Qi Duan

Audience Awards:

“Mr. M” Best Long Animated Film – Audience Award:

Living Large / Keď život chutí (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)

Directed by Kristina Dufková

Produced by Barletta

Coproduced by Novinski, Magiclab, Novanima Productions

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA, French CNC, Nouvelle-Aquitaine region fund

“Mr. M” Best Short Film – Audience Award:

Hurikán (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Jan Saska