BOX OFFICE: Great Opening for Children's Film Glavonja in Croatia

ZAGREB: Glavonja by Marina Andree Škop recorded fourth best opening for a domestic children's feature film ever in Croatia with 12,844 admissions. The film is a joint effort of several FNE partner countries: Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Latvia, and Serbia.

Released in Croatia by Duplicato Media on 19 February 2026, Glavonja / Glavonju follows ten-year-old Alisa and her older autistic brother Milan, who, along with three young detectives, set out in search of their mysteriously missing parents, a surreal adventure in which they will grow closer and become an inseparable group of children.

"Our desire was to sow the seeds of empathy and understanding in the minds of our young viewers with such a wacky and stylised film and to provide them with an unforgettable film experience," says Marina Andree Škop in a statement, quoted by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

Young actors Marta Mihanović, Maks Kleončić, Mark Spiridonović, Martin Pišlar, and Andrija Lamot are joined by Slovenian actors Ajda Smrekar and Matej Puc, Croatian actors Judita Franković Brdar, Borko Perić, Snježana Sinovčić, Dražen Čuček, Slavko Sobin and Željko Duvnjak, and Slovak actors Csongor Cassai and Gabriela Dzuríková.

Croatia’s PomPom Film produced the film in coproduction with Slovakia’s Objectif, Slovenia’s Senca Studio, Latvia’s Air Productions, and Serbia’s This and That Productions, 247HUB and Spotlight Production, joined by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, and the Radio and Radiotelevision of Slovenia. The film was supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Latvian National Film Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Radio and Television, Creative Europe MEDIA, Viba Film Studio and others.

Glavonja also had the best opening for a Croatian children's film in Bosnia and Herzegovina with 1,583 admissions.

The Top Three best opening weekends for Croatian children's films so far include: The Second Diary of Pauline P. / Drugi dnevnik Pauline P. (2025) directed by Neven Hitrec, produced by Croatia’s Jaka produkcija in coproduction with Slovenia’s Invida, Serbia’s Living Pictures and Baboon Production, and released by Jučer d.o.o. (with 23,965 admissions), Silvije Petranović's The Brave Adventures of Little Shoemaker / Šegrt Hlapić (2013), produced by Maydi Film & Video and released by Blitz film i video (21,693 admissions), and The Diary of Pauline P. / Dnevnik Pauline P., directed by Neven Hitrec, produced by Jaka produkcija, and released by Jučer in 2023 with 13,485 admissions.