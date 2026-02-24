Retrospective of Georgian Silent Cinema in Paris

TBILISI: An important retrospective Georgian Silent Cinema – Mirror of a Nation is underway in Paris at the Fondation Jérôme Seydoux–Pathé. The event is organised under the ‘carte blanche’ granted by the Fondation Jérôme Seydoux-Pathé to the Georgian National Film Center and the National Archives of Georgia .

Almost 20 important films, including titles made by Vasil Amachoukel, Alexandre Tsoutsounava, Nikoloz Chengelaia, Mikheil Tchiaoureli, and Kote Mikaberidze, among others, are screened from 4 February to 3 March 2026.

As part of the retrospective, a panel event was held on Georgian avant-garde cinema. It was attended by film director and Eurimages representative Sofia Babluani, film scholar and project manager at the Georgian National Film Center Nino Kavtaradze, Head of the Film, Photo and Audio Archive at the National Archives Giorgi Kakabadze, as well as Jean Radvanyi (INALCO), Gabrielle Chomentowski (Sorbonne University), and Maia Varsimashvili-Rafaeli (Paris Nanterre University), according to Georgia Today.

The screenings are accompanied by live musical performances from pianists of the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris.