Newly Launched South Adriatic Film Fund Opens Call

PODGORICA: Projects from Montenegro, Italy, and Albania can apply till 20 April 2026 to the first edition of a fund for co-financing the development of South Adriatic film projects.

The initiative is led by the Apulia Film Commission Foundation, in cooperation with the Film Centre of Montenegro, the National Cinematography Center of Albania, and the Molise Cultura Foundation, as part of the FRAME (Fostering Regional Advancement and Market Expansion of Audiovisual SMEs in the South Adriatic) project, financed through the Interreg IPA South Adriatic Programme 2021-2027.

The fund will support the development and preproduction of audiovisual projects, with up to 20,000 EUR per project, covering 100% of eligible costs, according to the Film Centre of Montenegro.

The projects must be jointly submitted by at least two coproducers, including one Italian company, and one company based in Montenegro or Albania.

Feature films for cinema distribution, TV series, creative documentaries, and animated projects are invited to apply if they are predominantly located in Albania, Montenegro, the region of Molise or the region of Puglia.