Croatian/Serbian Hit The Wedding Sold to Over 20 Countries

ZAGREB: Released in Croatia on 20 January 2026, Igor Šeregi’s The Wedding / Svadba is already a global phenomenon. Adria Film and Art Vista sold it in over 20 countries. In all, the film has nearly 2.2 m total admissions.

This weekend, the film enters theatrical distribution in the UK, after its official premiere held at the iconic Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.

The film was also acquired in Ireland, Scandinavia, France, Italy and the Benelux - and also in USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, where it also starts distribution this weekend, according to the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC).

In Scandinavia and Australia it was seen by 25,000 viewers each, in Germany has entered the Top 10, in Switzerland is in the Top 5, and in Austria is the most watched film. In these three countries alone, the film attracted over 250,000 admissions, says HAVC, which together with the admissions in Croatia, Serbia and the region, sum up to almost 2.2 m.

The Wedding opened on 20 January 2026 on 13 screens simultaneously at CineStar - Branimir Mingle Mall in Zagreb, a first-time ever for a Croatian film, to become after a few weeks the new most-watched film in the history of Croatian cinemas.

A Croatian/Serbian coproduction, The Wedding was produced by Croatia’s Eclectica and coproduced by Serbia’s Viktorija film, with support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), Creative Europe MEDIA, and HRT. Duplicato Media (Blitz Group) is still distributing it in Croatian cinemas.

This Balkan anti-rom-com comedy follows a series of unexpected and hilarious twists as a Croatian businessman learns on his 50th birthday that he is about to go bankrupt, while at the same time discovering that his daughter, a student in London, is pregnant with the son of the Serbian prime minister.