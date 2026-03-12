CEE Animation Forum 2026 Opens Call for Submissions

PRAGUE: CEE Animation Forum has launched the call for entries for its 14th edition. The leading event for pitching, financing and coproduction of European animated projects will be held 10 - 12 November 2026 in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

Projects can be submitted to the pitching competition in four categories: Feature Films, Series and TV Specials, Short Films, and Student Short Films.

The deadline for submissions is 10 May 2026.

“We are very pleased to see how the CEE Animation Forum has become a meeting point where filmmakers from different countries come together to build strong partnerships. Every year, our coproduction market helps ambitious projects find the right collaborators, financing opportunities and international visibility, creating bridges between animation professionals across Europe. It is always inspiring to see how projects presented at the CEEA Forum move forward and eventually come to life on screen,” explains Marta Jallageas, Managing Director.

The CEE Animation Forum’s highlight, the pitching competition, is featuring the most promising European animation projects. Through complementary networking activities such as the Market and one-to-one meetings, the CEE Animation Forum focuses on building lasting collaborations and exploring co-production, financing, and distribution opportunities.

CEE Animation Forum is financially supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Audiovisual Producers’ Association, and the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic.

For more information, including submission guidelines and the application form, please visit the official website.