PRODUCTION: Croatian/Montenegrin Mom, Dad and Me by Vanja Juranić Enters Postproduction

ZAGREB: Mom, Dad and Me / Mama, Tata i Ja directed by Vanja Juranić and starring Zrinka Cvitešić, Rade Šerbedžija, Alma Prica, and Goran Bogdan, has started postproduction. It is backed by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre ( HAVC ), HRT , and the Film Centre of Montenegro .

The script penned by Tena Štivičić follows a Zagreb family shaken by their mother's serious diagnosis. Daughter Daša returns from abroad, putting her career and settled life on hold, convinced that she is coming to "save the day". But instead of the quiet tragedy she expected, the apartment where she grew up becomes the scene of a clash of generations, temperaments and life philosophies, and Daša very quickly realises that her parents are anything but the fragile characters from her projections.

Through laughter, petty family arguments, unexpected confessions and moments of closeness, Mom, Dad and Me becomes a feel-good story about how family can simultaneously drive us crazy and bring us home, and how moments of crisis manage to bring about a precious balance in the most complicated relationships, the one between children and parents, reads a press release from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

The main roles are played by acclaimed actors Zrinka Cvitešić (Daša), Rade Šerbedžija (dad), Alma Prica (mom) and Goran Bogdan (Igor), alongside Anđela Ramljak, Anja Štivičić Henshall, Areta Čurković, Branko Pjer Meničanin, Doris Šarić Kukuljica, Filip Šovagović, and Helena Minić, among others.

The film is produced Katarina Prpić and Danijel Pek of Croatia’s Antitalent in coproduction with Marija Vlahović and Ivan Đurović of Montenegro’s ABHO Film.

Mom, Dad and Me was shot in 21 days mainly on locations in Zagreb and Lovran, as well as in a virtual production studio in Zagreb. The shooting wrapped on 1 March 2026.

The film will be theatrically released in 2026.

This is the third feature film by Vanja Juranić after the comedy/drama Zagreb Cappuccino (2014, produced by Croatia’s Maxima Film), and the Croatian/Serbian drama Only When I Laugh / Samo kad se smijem (2023, produced by Maxima Film and coproduced by Biberche Productions).

Production Information:

Producer:

Antitalent (Croatia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

ABHO Film (Montenegro)

Credits:

Director: Vanja Juranić

Scriptwriter: Tena Štivičić

DoP: Erol Zubčević

Editor: Tomislav Pavlic

Set designer: Tajana Čanić Stanković

Costume designer: Lidija Sertić

Make-up artist: Ivana Pralija

Composer: Suzana Perić

Cast: Zrinka Cvitešić, Rade Šerbedžija, Alma Prica, Goran Bogdan, Anđela Ramljak, Anja Štivičić Henshall, Areta Čurković, Branko Pjer Meničanin, Doris Šarić Kukuljica, Filip Šovagović, Helena Minić, Igor Kovač, Ivica Zadro, Jelena Miholjević, Ksenija Marinković, Ksenija Pajić, Lara Jerončić, Luka Dragić, Petar Burić, Snježana Sinovčić Šiškov, Tomas Kutinjač, ​​Ugo Korani