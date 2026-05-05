05-05-2026

Projects Announced for 12th European Genre Forum

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    Little Bird pitching at European Genre Forum in 2025 Little Bird pitching at European Genre Forum in 2025 source: POFF

    ZAGREB: Projects from countries including Slovakia, Georgia, Bulgaria, and Romania are among the eight projects chosen for the 12th European Genre Forum, a six-month development programme aimed at emerging European genre filmmakers and organised by the Imagine Fantastic FF (the Netherlands), Fantastic Zagreb FF (Croatia) and Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event (Estonia).

    The programme begins with the Screenwritting & Directing Lab in Zagreb (2 – 5 July), continues with the Producing Lab in Amsterdam (2 – 6 November), and wraps with the Marketing and Packaging Lab from 16 to 20 November in Tallinn.

    Click HERE to see the selected projects.

    Published in Croatia

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