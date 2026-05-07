More Than a Dream Expected to Start Production This Month

ZAGREB: Emmy Award-winning Croatian-American director Jack Baric is set to begin production on a documentary about the Croatian national basketball team at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona in May 2026. Baric plans to premiere More Than a Dream at the LA28 Olympics.

The film will mix interviews with sports, cultural, and political personalities from Croatia and the USA with archival footage of the team, Olympic games, and wartime Croatia.

An increasing number of foreign productions are choosing to shoot in Croatia often attracted by Croatia’s tax incentives scheme. Croatia offers 25% cash rebate and additional 5% for productions filming in regions with below average development.

A first-generation American of Croatian descent, Baric was born and raised in San Pedro, California. In 2010 he won a Los Angeles Area Emmy Award for his documentary Bloody Thursday.