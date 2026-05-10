John Malkovich Receives Croatian Citizenship

author: Elena Ternovaja - photo licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license

ZAGREB: Hollywood star John Malkovich has received the Croatian citizenship last week and was welcomed by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Malkovich’s paternal great-grandparents emigrated to the United States from the town of Ozalj, near Karlovac.

After spending time in the capital Zagreb, the actor visited Croatia’s coast.