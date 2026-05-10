10-05-2026

John Malkovich Receives Croatian Citizenship

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    John Malkovich at Berlinale 2023 John Malkovich at Berlinale 2023 author: Elena Ternovaja - photo licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license

    ZAGREB: Hollywood star John Malkovich has received the Croatian citizenship last week and was welcomed by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

    Malkovich’s paternal great-grandparents emigrated to the United States from the town of Ozalj, near Karlovac.

    After spending time in the capital Zagreb, the actor visited Croatia’s coast.

    Published in Croatia

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