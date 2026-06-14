Winter in March, Death Does Not Exist Win Animafest Zagreb 2026

ZAGREB: Winter in March by Armenian-born Estonia-based director Natalia Mirzoyan scooped the Grand Prix in the Grand Competition Short Film at the World Festival of Animated Film - Animafest Zagreb , which wrapped on 13 June 2026.

The Grand Competition – Long Animated Films was won by the Canadian/French coproduction Death Does Not Exist by Félix Dufour-Laperrière.

WINNERS:

Grand Competition Short Film Jury:

Grand Prix:

Winter in March / Lumi saadab meid (Armenia, Estonia)

Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan

Golden Zagreb Award for Creativity and Innovative Artistic Achievement:

A Pint of Bitter (Ireland)

Directed by Conor Kehelly

Zlatko Grgić Award for Best First Film Made Outside an Educational Institution:

The Shy God / Dieu est timide (France)

Directed by Jocelyn Charles

Jury Members’ Special Awards:

Autokar (Belgium, France), from jury member Jan Pinkava

Directed by Sylwija Szkiladz

Ivar (Norway), from jury member Nina Gantz

Directed by Markus Tangre

Water Girl / Fille de l'eau (France, the Netherlands, Portugal), from jury member Sawako Kabuki

Directed by Sandra Desmazières

A Taste of Beer / 啤夫的滋味 (China), from jury member Maarten van Gageldonk

Directed by Xie Li

Glasses / An-Gyeong (South Korea), from jury member Paola Orlić

Directed by Yumi Joung

Grand Competition - Long Animated Films:

Grand Prix:

Death Does Not Exist / La mort n’existe pas (Canada, France)

Directed by Félix Dufour-Laperrière

Special Mention:

Son of a Bitch / O filho da puta (Brazil)

Directed by Erica Maradona, Otto Guerra, Sávio Leite, Tania Anaya

Jury of the Student Film Competition and the Croatian Film Competition:

Best Student Film:

So He Grabbed the Knife (そうしてナイフを手した)

Directed by Sam Kuwa

First Special Mention:

Time Flies (Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Italy)

Directed by Tommaso Zerbi

Second Special Mention:

Things That I Was Gathering (Finland, Belgium, Portugal)

Directed by Ekaterina Zhuzhleva

Best Film of the Croatian Film Competition:

School Show (Croatia)

Directed by Ana Horvat

Special Mention:

Heartwreck (Croatia)

Directed by Luka Vucić

Video Game Art Jury:

Best Video Game Art Direction:

Time Flies (Switzerland)

Directed by Michael Frei

Films for Children and Youth Competition Jury:

Best Film:

On the Other Side… / あの向こうは…(Japan)

Directed by Mingyu Wang

Special Mention:

Battery Grandma (South Korea)

Directed by Seungbae Jeong

Audience Awards:

Special Recognition in the Films for Youth Competition:

The Scarlet Tamagotchi / El Tamagochi Escarlata (Chile)

Directed by Francisco Visceral Rivera

Mr. M Audience Award for the Best Short Film:

Please (Sweden, France, Czech Republic, Norway, Finland)

Directed by Anna Mantzaris

Mr. M Audience Award for Best Feature Film:

Samurai Ballerina – L’étoile de Paris en fleur (Japan)

Directed by Goro Taniguchi