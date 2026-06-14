Winter in March, Death Does Not Exist Win Animafest Zagreb 2026

The Grand Competition – Long Animated Films was won by the Canadian/French coproduction Death Does Not Exist by Félix Dufour-Laperrière.
WINNERS:
Grand Competition Short Film Jury:
Grand Prix:
Winter in March / Lumi saadab meid (Armenia, Estonia)
Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan
Golden Zagreb Award for Creativity and Innovative Artistic Achievement:
A Pint of Bitter (Ireland)
Directed by Conor Kehelly
Zlatko Grgić Award for Best First Film Made Outside an Educational Institution:
The Shy God / Dieu est timide (France)
Directed by Jocelyn Charles
Jury Members’ Special Awards:
Autokar (Belgium, France), from jury member Jan Pinkava
Directed by Sylwija Szkiladz
Ivar (Norway), from jury member Nina Gantz
Directed by Markus Tangre
Water Girl / Fille de l'eau (France, the Netherlands, Portugal), from jury member Sawako Kabuki
Directed by Sandra Desmazières
A Taste of Beer / 啤夫的滋味 (China), from jury member Maarten van Gageldonk
Directed by Xie Li
Glasses / An-Gyeong (South Korea), from jury member Paola Orlić
Directed by Yumi Joung
Grand Competition - Long Animated Films:
Grand Prix:
Death Does Not Exist / La mort n’existe pas (Canada, France)
Directed by Félix Dufour-Laperrière
Special Mention:
Son of a Bitch / O filho da puta (Brazil)
Directed by Erica Maradona, Otto Guerra, Sávio Leite, Tania Anaya
Jury of the Student Film Competition and the Croatian Film Competition:
Best Student Film:
So He Grabbed the Knife (そうしてナイフを手した)
Directed by Sam Kuwa
First Special Mention:
Time Flies (Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Italy)
Directed by Tommaso Zerbi
Second Special Mention:
Things That I Was Gathering (Finland, Belgium, Portugal)
Directed by Ekaterina Zhuzhleva
Best Film of the Croatian Film Competition:
School Show (Croatia)
Directed by Ana Horvat
Special Mention:
Heartwreck (Croatia)
Directed by Luka Vucić
Video Game Art Jury:
Best Video Game Art Direction:
Time Flies (Switzerland)
Directed by Michael Frei
Films for Children and Youth Competition Jury:
Best Film:
On the Other Side… / あの向こうは…(Japan)
Directed by Mingyu Wang
Special Mention:
Battery Grandma (South Korea)
Directed by Seungbae Jeong
Audience Awards:
Special Recognition in the Films for Youth Competition:
The Scarlet Tamagotchi / El Tamagochi Escarlata (Chile)
Directed by Francisco Visceral Rivera
Mr. M Audience Award for the Best Short Film:
Please (Sweden, France, Czech Republic, Norway, Finland)
Directed by Anna Mantzaris
Mr. M Audience Award for Best Feature Film:
Samurai Ballerina – L’étoile de Paris en fleur (Japan)
Directed by Goro Taniguchi