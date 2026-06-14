14-06-2026

Winter in March, Death Does Not Exist Win Animafest Zagreb 2026

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    ZAGREB: Winter in March by Armenian-born Estonia-based director Natalia Mirzoyan scooped the Grand Prix in the Grand Competition Short Film at the World Festival of Animated Film - Animafest Zagreb, which wrapped on 13 June 2026.

    The Grand Competition – Long Animated Films was won by the Canadian/French coproduction Death Does Not Exist by Félix Dufour-Laperrière.

    WINNERS:

    Grand Competition Short Film Jury:

    Grand Prix:
    Winter in March / Lumi saadab meid (Armenia, Estonia)
    Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan

    Golden Zagreb Award for Creativity and Innovative Artistic Achievement:
    A Pint of Bitter (Ireland)
    Directed by Conor Kehelly

    Zlatko Grgić Award for Best First Film Made Outside an Educational Institution:
    The Shy God / Dieu est timide (France)
    Directed by Jocelyn Charles 

    Jury Members’ Special Awards:

    Autokar (Belgium, France), from jury member Jan Pinkava
    Directed by Sylwija Szkiladz

    Ivar (Norway), from jury member Nina Gantz
    Directed by Markus Tangre

    Water Girl / Fille de l'eau (France, the Netherlands, Portugal), from jury member Sawako Kabuki
    Directed by Sandra Desmazières

    A Taste of Beer / 啤夫的滋味 (China), from jury member Maarten van Gageldonk
    Directed by Xie Li

    Glasses / An-Gyeong (South Korea), from jury member Paola Orlić
    Directed by Yumi Joung

    Grand Competition - Long Animated Films:

    Grand Prix:
    Death Does Not Exist / La mort n’existe pas (Canada, France)
    Directed by Félix Dufour-Laperrière

    Special Mention:
    Son of a Bitch / O filho da puta (Brazil)
    Directed by Erica Maradona, Otto Guerra, Sávio Leite, Tania Anaya

    Jury of the Student Film Competition and the Croatian Film Competition:

    Best Student Film:
    So He Grabbed the Knife (そうしてナイフを手した)
    Directed by Sam Kuwa

    First Special Mention:
    Time Flies (Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Italy)
    Directed by Tommaso Zerbi 

    Second Special Mention:
    Things That I Was Gathering (Finland, Belgium, Portugal)
    Directed by Ekaterina Zhuzhleva

    Best Film of the Croatian Film Competition:
    School Show (Croatia)
    Directed by Ana Horvat

    Special Mention:
    Heartwreck (Croatia)
    Directed by Luka Vucić

    Video Game Art Jury:

    Best Video Game Art Direction:
    Time Flies (Switzerland)
    Directed by Michael Frei

    Films for Children and Youth Competition Jury:

    Best Film:
    On the Other Side… / あの向こうは…(Japan)
    Directed by Mingyu Wang

    Special Mention:
    Battery Grandma (South Korea)
    Directed by Seungbae Jeong

    Audience Awards:

    Special Recognition in the Films for Youth Competition:
    The Scarlet Tamagotchi / El Tamagochi Escarlata (Chile)
    Directed by Francisco Visceral Rivera

    Mr. M Audience Award for the Best Short Film:
    Please (Sweden, France, Czech Republic, Norway, Finland)
    Directed by Anna Mantzaris

    Mr. M Audience Award for Best Feature Film:
    Samurai Ballerina – L’étoile de Paris en fleur (Japan)
    Directed by Goro Taniguchi

    Published in Croatia

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