The 11th Let’s Pitch Some Shorts! Starts Today

ZAGREB: Eleven projects, selected from a record 78 applications from 10 countries, are taking part in the 11th edition of the international short-film workshop Let’s Pitch Some Shorts! , which is held in Zagreb 15 – 17 June 2026.

The selected projects come from Estonia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Cyprus, Serbia, Hungary and Malta, among others. The main part of the event is the pitching forum, which will be held on 18 June 2026 at Kaptol Cinema Boutique.

“We are often asked why we put so much effort into a single event dedicated to short film. The answer is simple - every great filmmaking career has to begin somewhere. More often than not, it begins in safe and inclusive spaces like this one - where a filmmaker says their idea out loud for the first time, where someone truly listens, and where they are met with support rather than a verdict. That is why, for me, Let’s Pitch Some Shorts! has never been merely a training platform, but a safe and inclusive space for the exchange of diverse perspectives, authentic voices and bold filmmaking. A space that fosters cultural exchange, co-production and collaboration - where talents grow and develop, and ideas cross borders”, Martina Petrović Head of Creative Europe MEDIA Desk Croatia and Organiser of the event said in a statement.

Let’s Pitch Some Shorts! is organised by the Creative Europe - MEDIA Desks of Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia, in collaboration with several national film and cultural institutions.

Selected Projects:

Lost Boys (Cyprus)

Directed by Christos Artemiou

Reverse Cowgirl (Croatia)

Directed by Timna Tomiša

The Shallow Sea of Granny Dora (Croatia)

Directed by Petra Cicvarić

Bloody Honour (Slovenia)

Directed by Jurij Drevenšek

A Storm in a Teacup (Estonia)

Directed by Teele Dunkley

Two Peach Juices (Serbia)

Directed by Lora Džolić

Once in a Lifetime (Hungary)

Directed by Bálint Erkel

About The Dead (Montenegro)

Directed by Matija Jovanović

I Wanna Be Your Dog (Malta)

Directed by Angélique Muller

The Killing of an Angry Student (Greece)

Directed by Vangelis Dikopoulos

Time, Space and Everything in Between (Czech Republic)

Directed by Savva Dolomanov

Click HERE for more information.