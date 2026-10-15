Zagreb Film Festival 2026 Announces Full Programme

ZAGREB: Films by Mate Ugrin, Josip Lukić, Kosara Mitić, and Jelena Maksimović are among the 12 titles selected for the Feature Film Competition of the 24 th Zagreb Film Festival ( ZFF ), taking place 9 - 15 November 2026.

Another 12 titles will run for the Golden Pram in the International Short Film Competition.

The programme of the Network of Festivals in the Adriatic Region features five titles competing for the Adriatic Audience Award. The list includes Ivan Ostrochovský’s Only Beautiful Things to Look at / Prameň (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary), produced by Punkchart Films and Negativ, and coproduced by the Slovak Television and Radio, Proton Cinema, and the Czech Television; György Pálfi’s Hen (Hungary, Germany, Greece), produced by Pallas Film, Master Films, and Twenty Vision in coproduction with Focus Fox; Stephan Komandarev’s Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic), produced by Argo Film in coproduction with 42film, Negativ, Ikinciyeni Film, and Istos Film; and Black Money for White Nights (Bulgaria, Greece), directed by Petar Valchanov and Kristina Grozeva, which was produced by Abraxas Film and coproduced by Graal Film.

To mark the 60th anniversary of Zvonimir Berković’s cult domestic classic Rondo, the festival will open with a screening of its digitally restored version, which recently premiered at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon. Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland), produced by Mobra Films and coproduced by Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures, Garagefilm International, Filmgate Films, Snowglobe, and Aamu Film Company, will close the festival.

The industry platform of ZFF will include, among others Meet&Match (a public script-reading evening where a team of actors, directors, and screenwriters will perform an unreleased screenplay that received development support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre; the panel From Local to Global: Actors in the International Market; the workshop Sustainable Strategies: A Green Approach for EU Funds; the workshop Audition as Networking; My First Script workshop, held in partnership with the Croatian Film Directors and Producers Guild and the Croatian Film Directors Guild (DHFR); as well as various masterclasses for film professionals. Throughout the festival, students from seven regional film academies will develop their projects at the Industry Youth! workshop, culminating with a public pitching on 13 November.

Since 2025, ZFF has been a co-founder of the Adriatic Film and TV Academy, alongside the Sarajevo Film Festival and the Belgrade Auteur Film Festival, which presents the Adriatic Film Awards (AFA). As this year’s awards ceremony will take place on 24 October, a selection of the winning films will be screened as part of the ZFF.

The Zagreb Film Festival 2026 will be held at the Kaptol Boutique Cinema, Kinoteka Cinema, MSU (Museum of Contemporary Art), and Surogatkino KIC, as well as online at zff.hr.

Feature Film Competition:

Club Kid (USA)

Directed by Jordan Firstman

Josephine (USA)

Directed by Beth de Araújo

Adult Supervision (Sweden)

Directed by Alex Schulman

Queen at Sea (UK, USA)

Directed by Lance Hammer

Brave New Love (Denmark, Greece, Sweden)

Directed by Maria Bäck

I Plant My Hand in the Garden (Germany, Serbia, USA)

Directed by Hoda Taher and Boris Hadžija

Produced by DFFB

Coproduced by Crusing, Naked, Mala Production

Supported by Creative Europe - MEDIA

Petty Thieves / Sitni lopovi (Croatia, Germany, France)

Directed by Mate Ugrin

Produced by Kadromat

Coproduced by In the Cut, Fünferfilm, Nanslafu films

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, CNC - Aide aux cinémas du monde, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, ARTE/Cofinova, MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, Creative Europe - MEDIA

Mom’s Alive Today / Danas je mama živa! (Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)

Directed by Josip Lukić

Produced by Dinaridi Film

Coproduced by Non-Aligned Films, Mobius

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

17 (North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia)

Directed by Kosara Mitić

Produced by Black Cat Production

Coproduced by Art & Popcorn, December

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre

Dua (Kosovo, Switzerland, France)

Directed by Blerta Basholli

Until the Day Ends / Do krajadana (Serbia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Germany, Montenegro, Croatia)

Directed by Jelena Maksimović

Produced by Taurunum Film

Coproduced by Premierplus Studio, Staragara, Kelek Film, Meander Film, Dinaridi Film

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA, Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the UNIQA SEE FUTURE Foundation through the Female Filmmakers Support Programme

La Gradiva (France, Italy)

Directed by Marine Atlan

Click HERE to find more about the 2026 Zagreb Film Festival’s programme.