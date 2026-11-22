Following 26 submissions from 10 countries, an independent international jury expanded the usual 10-title shortlist to 15 finalists. From this shared pool, the jury will select the top three series from CEE and the top three from SEE (a novelty for 2026).
The finalists in the Best Pre-development TV Series in Europe category are yet to be announced.
The 2026 programme of NEM Zagreb spans two days of panels, keynote presentations, pitching sessions, and networking, organised around four pillars: The Rise of Microdrama and Vertical Video; Connected TV (CTV) and Advertising; AI and Algorithms in Production; and Content Creation and Regional Coproduction.
On 7 December 2026, the Croatian Society of Independent Producers (HDNP) in cooperation with the Croatian Screenwriters and Playwrights Guild (SPID, https://spid.com.hr/en) will present TV BURZA, a showcase of Croatian TV projects in development to television companies, telecoms, providers of audiovisual content on demand and other professionals from the TV industry.
Finalists in the Best Finished TV Series in the CEE and SEE:
Agnes, ZDF and Film Kolektiv
Collision, Mega TV
Gerta Schnirch, Czech Television
Girl from Tallinn, Zolba Production
Mamnik, the Bulgarian National Television
Monyová, TV Nova
Murders in Valleys, Dayhey
Proud, TVN Warner Bros. Discovery
Slovak, Markiza
The Cop. A New Chapter, Apple Film Production
Those Who Were Sent, PRO TV
Tomorrow, Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation
Trezor, RTV Slovenia
Variola Vera, Telewizja Polska
Click HERE for the agenda of NEM Zagreb 2026, HERE for the speakers and the juries, and HERE for the confirmed companies.