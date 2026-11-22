ZAGREB: TV productions from Estonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, and Croatia are among the finalists for the NEM Awards in the Best Finished TV Series in the CEE and SEE category . The winners will be announced at NEM Zagreb 2026 (7 – 8 December 2026).

Following 26 submissions from 10 countries, an independent international jury expanded the usual 10-title shortlist to 15 finalists. From this shared pool, the jury will select the top three series from CEE and the top three from SEE (a novelty for 2026).

The finalists in the Best Pre-development TV Series in Europe category are yet to be announced.

The 2026 programme of NEM Zagreb spans two days of panels, keynote presentations, pitching sessions, and networking, organised around four pillars: The Rise of Microdrama and Vertical Video; Connected TV (CTV) and Advertising; AI and Algorithms in Production; and Content Creation and Regional Coproduction.

On 7 December 2026, the Croatian Society of Independent Producers (HDNP) in cooperation with the Croatian Screenwriters and Playwrights Guild (SPID, https://spid.com.hr/en) will present TV BURZA, a showcase of Croatian TV projects in development to television companies, telecoms, providers of audiovisual content on demand and other professionals from the TV industry.

Finalists in the Best Finished TV Series in the CEE and SEE:

Agnes, ZDF and Film Kolektiv

Collision, Mega TV

Gerta Schnirch, Czech Television

Girl from Tallinn, Zolba Production

Mamnik, the Bulgarian National Television

Monyová, TV Nova

Murders in Valleys, Dayhey

Proud, TVN Warner Bros. Discovery

Slovak, Markiza

SRAM, HRT and CGM Films

The Cop. A New Chapter, Apple Film Production

Those Who Were Sent, PRO TV

Tomorrow, Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation

Trezor, RTV Slovenia

Variola Vera, Telewizja Polska

Click HERE for the agenda of NEM Zagreb 2026, HERE for the speakers and the juries, and HERE for the confirmed companies.