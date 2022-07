PRAGUE: The Czech Film Fund has distributed 800,000 EUR / 20 m CZK to 11 minority coproductions including six feature films, three long documentaries and two short animated films. The results were announced on 15 July 2022.

Among the supported projects are new projects by Iveta Grófová, Peter Kerekes, Roman Bondarchuk and Karolis Kaupinis.

The biggest amount of 116,000 EUR went to Emma and the Death's Head by Iveta Grófová.

