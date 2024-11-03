FNE at Ji.hlava IDFF 2024: Emerging Producers 2025 Presentation

JIHLAVA: Eighteen talented producers have embarked on a journey with the Emerging Producers programme at Ji.hlava IDFF 2024. The Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival emphasises this key industry platform, which aims to recognise and support emerging producers by connecting them with experienced film professionals and enhancing their professional growth within the industry.

The 2025 cohort features a diverse array of viewpoints addressing both personal and global themes, with many projects delving into cultural, societal, and historical topics. Eight producers from the Eastern European region presented projects focusing on intimate viewpoints and historically induced traumas of displacement.

Slovenian producer Zoran Dževerdanovič from Blade Production showcased his project Quixotte’s Camera – 10 Letters from Beyond Light (2026), a documentary exploring cinematic correspondence on the theme of perception between a director and a blind photographer.

Meanwhile, Slovak producer Monika Lošťáková of Superfilm is working on Tskaltubo (2025), a documentary that focuses on displacement in Georgia.

Czech producer Michal Sikora of Lonely Production introduced Child of Dust (2025), about an unwanted child from the Vietnam War who finally meets his newly found father in the USA, only to find that nothing goes as expected.

Ukrainian producer Mariia Ponomarova from Ponomarova Productions has worked on her coproduction project with Slovakia, Fragile Memory (2022), employing a new form of combined narrative.

At the same time, Loránd Balázs Imre of Hungarian filmDOUGH Productions presented two projects in development: A Bee in My Mouth (2025), which he directs, and The Forest Glade (2026). Both works explore themes of loss, psychological turmoil, and mental health complexity.

Serbian producer Danilo Lazovic of DOK33 Production showcased his film In the Capsule (2026), which intertwines history, politics, and art, focusing on the true story of a mysterious director whose films are preserved in a nuclear bunker at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Zofia Kujawska from Polish Telemark introduced her documentary road film project, Inner Landscapes (2026), where varied personal stories of train passengers come together to form a distinctive mosaic that mirrors the state of humanity in today’s world.

Lastly, Romanian producer Elena Martín from Manifest Films presented her action documentary project in development, Tooth and Nail (2025), focused on the marginalised topic of wood theft.

Click HERE to see the full list of Emerging Producers 2025 and the catalogue.