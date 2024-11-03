03-11-2024

Winners of 2024 Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival

By
    Ms. President by Marek Šulík Ms. President by Marek Šulík source: Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival

    JIHLAVA: The Slovak/Czech coproduction Ms. President directed by Marek Šulík won the Main Award in the Opus Bonum competition of the 28th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival, held 25 October – 3 November 2024.

    The Slovak film Grey Zone directed by Daniela Meressa Rusnoková received the Main Award and the Best Sound Design in the First Lights Competition (dedicated to first and second films), and also the Visegrad Award.

    The Czech production Dajori directed by Martin Páv and Nicolas Kourek won the Audience Award.

    The winners of the industry segment of the festival of the industry segment of the festival, New Visions Forum, were announced at a ceremony held on 31 October 2024.

    The festival screened 340 films in both competition and non-competition sections, of which 129 as world premiere, 23 as international premiere and 11 as European premiere.

    FESTIVAL WINNERS:

    Opus Bonum Competition:

    Main Award:
    Ms. President (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Marek Šulík

    Best Central and Eastern European Documentary:
    Happiness to All / Štěstí a dobro všem (Czech Republic, the Netherlands, France)
    Directed by Filip Remunda

    Award for Original Approach:
    Cleaning & Cleansing (Austria)
    Directed by Thomas Fürhapter

    Best Editing:
    The Goodbye (Argentina)
    Directed by Toia Bonino

    Best Cinematography:
    In Praise of Shadows (Canada)
    Directed by Catherine Martin

    Students Jury Award:
    The Goodbye (Argentina)
    Directed by Toia Bonino

    First Lights Competition:

    Main Award:
    Grey Zone (Slovakia)
    Directed by Daniela Meressa Rusnoková

    Special Mention:
    Becoming Outline (Austria)
    Directed by Miriam Bajtala

    Best Sound Design:
    Grey Zone (Slovakia)
    Directed by Daniela Meressa Rusnoková

    Best Cinematography:
    World Between Us (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Marie Dvořáková

    Award for Original Approach:
    Me + You (Belgium)
    Directed by Zohra Benhammou, Romy Mana

    Visegrad Award:

    Main Award:
    Grey Zone (Slovakia)
    Directed by Daniela Meressa Rusnoková

    Special Mention:
    Comrades (Poland, Italy)
    Directed by Joanna Janikowska

    Testimonies Competition:

    Main Award:
    The Sky above Zenica (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark)
    Directed by Zlatko Pranjic, Nanna Frank Møller

    Special Mention for Best Film on Politics:
    The Day Iceland Stood Still (Iceland, USA)
    Directed by Pamela Hogan

    Special Mention for Best Film on Knowledge:
    Pistachio Wars (New Zealand, USA)
    Directed by Yasha Levine, Rowan Wernham

    Special Mention for Best Film on Nature:
    Every Little Thing (Australia)
    Directed by Sally Aitken

    Fascinations Competition:

    Main Award:
    Saigon, Kosovo (Kosovo, Vietnam, USA)
    Directed by Tin Dirdamal, Runway AI

    Special Mention I:
    Dinosaur’s Egg (India)
    Directed by Sruthil Mathew

    Special Mention II:
    space_invaders.exe (the Netherlands, Syria)
    Directed by Malaz Usta

    Exprmntl.cz Competition:

    Main Award:
    Hopeful Visitors and Grieving Guides: Notes from the Travel Notebook of a Dark Tourist (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jiří Žák, Matěj Pavlík

    Special Mention I:
    Ruvja and Morena (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Julie Slovenčíková

    Special Mention II:
    Pyramid (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Matěj Smetana

    Audience Award:
    Dajori (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martin Páv, Nicolas Kourek

    Czech Joy Competition:

    Main Award:
    The Impossibility (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Tomáš Hlaváček

    Special Mention:
    Happiness to All (Czech Republic, the Netherlands, France)
    Directed by Filip Remunda

    Best Editing:
    Echt – The Art of Jan Merta (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Tomáš Merta

    Best Sound Design:
    once i got in, it was hard to get out (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Nora Štrbová

    Best Cinematography:
    Fakir (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
    Directed by Roman Ďuriš

    Award for Original Approach:
    Dajori (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martin Páv, Nicolas Kourek

    Students Jury Award:
    World Between Us (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Marie Dvořáková

    Contribution to World Cinema Award:
    Tsai Ming Liang

    Published in Czech Republic

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FNE at Ji.hlava IDFF 2024: Emerging Producers 2025 Presentation