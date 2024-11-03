Winners of 2024 Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival

The Slovak film Grey Zone directed by Daniela Meressa Rusnoková received the Main Award and the Best Sound Design in the First Lights Competition (dedicated to first and second films), and also the Visegrad Award.
The Czech production Dajori directed by Martin Páv and Nicolas Kourek won the Audience Award.
The winners of the industry segment of the festival of the industry segment of the festival, New Visions Forum, were announced at a ceremony held on 31 October 2024.
The festival screened 340 films in both competition and non-competition sections, of which 129 as world premiere, 23 as international premiere and 11 as European premiere.
FESTIVAL WINNERS:
Opus Bonum Competition:
Main Award:
Ms. President (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Marek Šulík
Best Central and Eastern European Documentary:
Happiness to All / Štěstí a dobro všem (Czech Republic, the Netherlands, France)
Directed by Filip Remunda
Award for Original Approach:
Cleaning & Cleansing (Austria)
Directed by Thomas Fürhapter
Best Editing:
The Goodbye (Argentina)
Directed by Toia Bonino
Best Cinematography:
In Praise of Shadows (Canada)
Directed by Catherine Martin
Students Jury Award:
The Goodbye (Argentina)
Directed by Toia Bonino
First Lights Competition:
Main Award:
Grey Zone (Slovakia)
Directed by Daniela Meressa Rusnoková
Special Mention:
Becoming Outline (Austria)
Directed by Miriam Bajtala
Best Sound Design:
Grey Zone (Slovakia)
Directed by Daniela Meressa Rusnoková
Best Cinematography:
World Between Us (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Marie Dvořáková
Award for Original Approach:
Me + You (Belgium)
Directed by Zohra Benhammou, Romy Mana
Visegrad Award:
Main Award:
Grey Zone (Slovakia)
Directed by Daniela Meressa Rusnoková
Special Mention:
Comrades (Poland, Italy)
Directed by Joanna Janikowska
Testimonies Competition:
Main Award:
The Sky above Zenica (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark)
Directed by Zlatko Pranjic, Nanna Frank Møller
Special Mention for Best Film on Politics:
The Day Iceland Stood Still (Iceland, USA)
Directed by Pamela Hogan
Special Mention for Best Film on Knowledge:
Pistachio Wars (New Zealand, USA)
Directed by Yasha Levine, Rowan Wernham
Special Mention for Best Film on Nature:
Every Little Thing (Australia)
Directed by Sally Aitken
Fascinations Competition:
Main Award:
Saigon, Kosovo (Kosovo, Vietnam, USA)
Directed by Tin Dirdamal, Runway AI
Special Mention I:
Dinosaur’s Egg (India)
Directed by Sruthil Mathew
Special Mention II:
space_invaders.exe (the Netherlands, Syria)
Directed by Malaz Usta
Exprmntl.cz Competition:
Main Award:
Hopeful Visitors and Grieving Guides: Notes from the Travel Notebook of a Dark Tourist (Czech Republic)
Directed by Jiří Žák, Matěj Pavlík
Special Mention I:
Ruvja and Morena (Czech Republic)
Directed by Julie Slovenčíková
Special Mention II:
Pyramid (Czech Republic)
Directed by Matěj Smetana
Audience Award:
Dajori (Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Páv, Nicolas Kourek
Czech Joy Competition:
Main Award:
The Impossibility (Czech Republic)
Directed by Tomáš Hlaváček
Special Mention:
Happiness to All (Czech Republic, the Netherlands, France)
Directed by Filip Remunda
Best Editing:
Echt – The Art of Jan Merta (Czech Republic)
Directed by Tomáš Merta
Best Sound Design:
once i got in, it was hard to get out (Czech Republic)
Directed by Nora Štrbová
Best Cinematography:
Fakir (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Roman Ďuriš
Award for Original Approach:
Dajori (Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Páv, Nicolas Kourek
Students Jury Award:
World Between Us (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Marie Dvořáková
Contribution to World Cinema Award:
Tsai Ming Liang