Winners of 2024 Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival

JIHLAVA: The Slovak/Czech coproduction Ms. President directed by Marek Šulík won the Main Award in the Opus Bonum competition of the 28th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival , held 25 October – 3 November 2024.

The Slovak film Grey Zone directed by Daniela Meressa Rusnoková received the Main Award and the Best Sound Design in the First Lights Competition (dedicated to first and second films), and also the Visegrad Award.

The Czech production Dajori directed by Martin Páv and Nicolas Kourek won the Audience Award.

The winners of the industry segment of the festival of the industry segment of the festival, New Visions Forum, were announced at a ceremony held on 31 October 2024.

The festival screened 340 films in both competition and non-competition sections, of which 129 as world premiere, 23 as international premiere and 11 as European premiere.

FESTIVAL WINNERS:

Opus Bonum Competition:

Main Award:

Ms. President (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Marek Šulík

Best Central and Eastern European Documentary:

Happiness to All / Štěstí a dobro všem (Czech Republic, the Netherlands, France)

Directed by Filip Remunda

Award for Original Approach:

Cleaning & Cleansing (Austria)

Directed by Thomas Fürhapter

Best Editing:

The Goodbye (Argentina)

Directed by Toia Bonino

Best Cinematography:

In Praise of Shadows (Canada)

Directed by Catherine Martin

Students Jury Award:

The Goodbye (Argentina)

Directed by Toia Bonino

First Lights Competition:

Main Award:

Grey Zone (Slovakia)

Directed by Daniela Meressa Rusnoková

Special Mention:

Becoming Outline (Austria)

Directed by Miriam Bajtala

Best Sound Design:

Grey Zone (Slovakia)

Directed by Daniela Meressa Rusnoková

Best Cinematography:

World Between Us (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Marie Dvořáková

Award for Original Approach:

Me + You (Belgium)

Directed by Zohra Benhammou, Romy Mana

Visegrad Award:

Main Award:

Grey Zone (Slovakia)

Directed by Daniela Meressa Rusnoková

Special Mention:

Comrades (Poland, Italy)

Directed by Joanna Janikowska

Testimonies Competition:

Main Award:

The Sky above Zenica (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark)

Directed by Zlatko Pranjic, Nanna Frank Møller

Special Mention for Best Film on Politics:

The Day Iceland Stood Still (Iceland, USA)

Directed by Pamela Hogan

Special Mention for Best Film on Knowledge:

Pistachio Wars (New Zealand, USA)

Directed by Yasha Levine, Rowan Wernham

Special Mention for Best Film on Nature:

Every Little Thing (Australia)

Directed by Sally Aitken

Fascinations Competition:

Main Award:

Saigon, Kosovo (Kosovo, Vietnam, USA)

Directed by Tin Dirdamal, Runway AI

Special Mention I:

Dinosaur’s Egg (India)

Directed by Sruthil Mathew

Special Mention II:

space_invaders.exe (the Netherlands, Syria)

Directed by Malaz Usta

Exprmntl.cz Competition:

Main Award:

Hopeful Visitors and Grieving Guides: Notes from the Travel Notebook of a Dark Tourist (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jiří Žák, Matěj Pavlík

Special Mention I:

Ruvja and Morena (Czech Republic)

Directed by Julie Slovenčíková

Special Mention II:

Pyramid (Czech Republic)

Directed by Matěj Smetana

Audience Award:

Dajori (Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Páv, Nicolas Kourek

Czech Joy Competition:

Main Award:

The Impossibility (Czech Republic)

Directed by Tomáš Hlaváček

Special Mention:

Happiness to All (Czech Republic, the Netherlands, France)

Directed by Filip Remunda

Best Editing:

Echt – The Art of Jan Merta (Czech Republic)

Directed by Tomáš Merta

Best Sound Design:

once i got in, it was hard to get out (Czech Republic)

Directed by Nora Štrbová

Best Cinematography:

Fakir (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Roman Ďuriš

Award for Original Approach:

Dajori (Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Páv, Nicolas Kourek

Students Jury Award:

World Between Us (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Marie Dvořáková

Contribution to World Cinema Award:

Tsai Ming Liang