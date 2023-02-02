FNE at Berlinale 2023: Tallinn Black Nights and Baltic Event

The members of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) and its sub-festival, children's and youth film festival Just Film, and Industry@Tallinn and Baltic Event will attend the 73th Berlin Film Festival and EFM.
The 27th edition of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival will bring dates earlier and the festival will take place from the 3th until the 19th of November, while the festival’s industry platform Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event will run from 13th until the 17th of November.
Black Nights Film Festival program has been renewed with Critics’ Picks that joined with existing competitive sections - the Official Selection, First Feature, Baltic Competition and Rebels with a Cause programmes. Submissions will be opened 1st of March 2023, final deadline for competitive and non-competitive feature film programmes is the 24th of August 2023.
Let's catch up and make plans for the upcoming year!
Head of Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event
Berlin dates: 16.02-22.02.2023
Black Nights Film Festival CEO, Programmer
Children's and Youth Film Festival Just Film Programme Director
Berlin dates: 16.02-20.02.2023
Industry@Tallinn Script Pool & Works in Progress Manager
Creative Gate Project Manager
Berlin dates:16-20.02.2023
Programme coordinator, Black Nights FF
Berlin dates: 16.02-18.02.2023
Programme coordinator, Black Nights FF
Berlin dates: 16.02-20.02.2023
Head of Production
Berlin dates: 17.02-24.02.2023
Head of Digital Cinema
Berlin dates: 17.02-24.02.2023
Programme Coordinator, Just Film
Berlin dates: 16.02-20.02.2023
Head of Ticket Sales
Development Project Manager
Berlin dates: 16.02-20.02.2023
We are glad to announce that two films that flourished last year from Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event and PÖFF goes to Cannes have a world premiere at the 73th Berlinale Film Festival.
20,000 SPECIES OF BEES (ESP), by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren, is a contestant in the Berlinale Competition programme. The winner of Script Pool 2020 and a participant of 2022's International Works in Progress is a coming-of-age story where the relationship between body, gender, and identity are explored.
DO YOU LOVE ME? (UKR-SWE) by Tonia Noyabrova, was a participant of PÖFF Goes to Cannes lineup in the Marché du Film showcase last year. In the light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, PÖFF team made the decision to exclusively present Ukrainian projects for 2022's edition. This year, the film will premiere in the line-up of Berlinale Panorama programme. The film is a story about the collapse of Soviet Union through the eyes of 17-year old Kira.