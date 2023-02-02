FNE at Berlinale 2023: Tallinn Black Nights and Baltic Event

The members of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) and its sub-festival, children's and youth film festival Just Film, and Industry@Tallinn and Baltic Event will attend the 73th Berlin Film Festival and EFM.

The 27th edition of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival will bring dates earlier and the festival will take place from the 3th until the 19th of November, while the festival’s industry platform Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event will run from 13th until the 17th of November.



Black Nights Film Festival program has been renewed with Critics’ Picks that joined with existing competitive sections - the Official Selection, First Feature, Baltic Competition and Rebels with a Cause programmes. Submissions will be opened 1st of March 2023, final deadline for competitive and non-competitive feature film programmes is the 24th of August 2023.



Let's catch up and make plans for the upcoming year!



Head of

Marge Liiske
Head of Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event
Berlin dates: 16.02-22.02.2023

Mikk Granström

Black Nights Film Festival CEO, Programmer

Children's and Youth Film Festival Just Film Programme Director

Berlin dates: 16.02-20.02.2023