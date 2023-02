TALLINN: Canadian director Emily Kai Bock, who has previously directed music videos for the rock band Arcade Fire, is currently shooting her short film Night in Estonia.

Emily Kai Bock, whose mother in Estonian, not only wanted the film to be set in an old Estonian village, but also to be spoken in Estonian, according to ERR.

The main characters are played by Estonian actors Katariina Unt and Meelis Rämmeld.

The film is shot at the Estonian Open Air Museum at Rocca al Mare, near Tallinn.