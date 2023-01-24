Autlook Filmsales Picks Up Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

TALLINN: The Estonian/French/Icelandic coproduction Smoke Sauna Sisterhood has been acquired by Autlook Filmsales. The first long documentary by Anna Hints is having its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival running 19 – 29 January 2023.

The film looks at womanhood through the rituals of the smoke sauna, an ancient tradition from Southeast Estonia that belongs to the UNESCO Representative Life of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood is produced by Estonia’s Alexandra Film in coproduction with French Kepler 22 Productions and Ursus Parvus (Iceland).

The Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Tartu Film Fund, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Sacem, the Icelandic Film Centre and the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund supported the project.

ACME Film will release the film domestically in March 2023.