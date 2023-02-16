FNE at Berlinale 2023: Estonian Cinema in Berlin

Estonian Film Institute at European Film Market - Kick off this year's EFM the Baltic way!

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are the countries in Focus at this year's EFM. We have a lot in store, so visit us at our joint stands (G9, G10, G11) and have a look at what we have to offer.

Baltic Producers' Spotlight + Happy Hour

Meet the twelve selected Baltic Upcoming Producers, who will be presented within the framework of a Happy Hour.

Estonia is represented by the talented powerwomen Marianne Ostrat (Alexandra Film), Johanna Maria Paulson (Stellar Film), Diana Mikita (Nafta Films) and Volia Chajkouskaya (Allfilm/Volia Films).

When?

Friday, Feb 17th at 15:00-16:00

Where?

Producers & Project Hub (MGB, 2nd floor)

Get a taste of the Baltics!

The EFM will have a special focus on the Baltics, so make sure to add the following events to your calendar to get all the latest on the filmmaking developments and opportunities in our region.

... and when in need of a refresher, we got you covered! Pop by the EFM restaurant bar for a taste of the Baltics, such as the legendary Estonian Handsa & Tonic.

Baltic Producers’ Happy Hour

The Independent Producers Association of Lithuania, The Film Producers’Association of Latvia and Estonian Film Industry Cluster invite you to network with the Baltic producers.

When?

Sunday, Feb 19th at 17:00-18:00

Where?

Baltic Stands at EFM (G9, G10, G11)



Country Session

Public funders and representatives from the Baltics will give short overviews and answer concrete questions on co-producing with and accessing financing in their country.

When?

Monday, Feb 20th at 11:15-12:15

Where?

Berlinale Co-Production Market at Berlin House of Representatives



Baltic Documentaries: Rough Cut Presentations

Six upcoming documentaries from the Baltics will be presented at a 90 minute session. The presentations are followed by coffee and networking.

When?

Monday, Feb 20th at 12:00-14:30

Where?

Gropius Bau Cinema



Baltics @ Berlinale Series Market

Within the framework of this year’s Berlinale Series Market, a Baltic event will highlight the Baltic countries’ strengths in serial content.

When?

Tuesday, Feb 21st at 14:00-15:30

Where?

CinemaxX 1

Estonian animation goes to Berlinale!

"It's pouring down with rain at the funeral. There's a lot of crying, too much wine, several woodpeckers and a couple of dreams that fill in the gaps."

The short animation Eeva by Morten Tšinakov and Lucija Mrzljak will premiere at Berlinale Shorts.

Generation Kplus will host the world premiere of the Luxembourg-Italy-Ireland-UK-Estonia-Latvia-Germany co-production feature Greyhound of a Girl by Enzo d’Alò.

"A beautiful story of a generation of women journeying together as they come to understand love, life and loss."

In the mood for more?

A wide selection of new Estonian films are available at the Market Screenings.

Erik Stoneheart

Ilmar Raag

A pirate experience quite unique! A boy with a heart of stone sets out to the in-between-world to face the scariest thing in the world: A friend!

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

Anna Hints

In the darkness of smoke sauna, women share their innermost secrets and intimate experiences. Through a sense of communion, women wash off the shame trapped in their bodies and regain their strength.

Driving Mum

Hilmar Oddsson

When Jon's mother, the single most dominant person in his life passes away, his anchor is gone. Compelled to honour her last wish, he takes on a journey to bring the body across Iceland to her home village for the final rest.

Minsk

Boris Guts

Minsk, August 2020. Pavel and Julia, a young couple go out at night and end up in the middle of protests, faced armed police, violence and tortures. During 1,5 hours, their life changes completely. Single - take film.

Last Sentinel

Tanel Toom

Near future Earth. A squad of soldiers is stranded on an isolated sea fort. Who will get there first - their relief crew or the enemy?

A Greyhound of a Girl

Enzo d'Alò

A beautiful story of a generation of women journeying together as they come to understand love, life and loss.

Call of God

Ki-duk Kim, Audrius Juzenas

Anticipation of Love has settled in a heart of a young lady. The borders between dream and passion are very elusive. Life is full of physical deprivations and sensual pleasures and the deep meaning of that all is Love of course.

Melchior the Apothecary

Elmo Nüganen

A medieval crime thriller about a Tallinn pharmacist who has to uncover the secret behind a terrible wave of murders that threatens to wreck the entire Christian world.

Hit Big

Jukka-Pekka Valkeapää

In Spain, Marjaleena, a 60-year-old boozed-up former Miss Finland owns the bar Belle, an establishment on the verge of bankruptcy, with her handyman Mikko and Vili, her grown-up son. One day, they find out that the recipe of a heist was hidden under their floor for years.

Stay in the loop!

Our special issue of BALTIC FILM magazine keeps you updated on everything that's happening in our film region. Interviews, reviews and more.

Come get the paper copy at our stand!

Estonian Film Institute at EFM

We welcome you at our stand G11 at MGB! Below you'll find the EFI professionals present at EFM.

Edith Sepp / CEO / 16. - 20.02

Piret Tibbo-Hudgins / Head of Production / 16. - 20.02

Eda Koppel / Head of Marketing / 16. - 22.02

Sigrid Saag / International Distribution Coordinator / 16. - 21.02

Nele Paves / Film Estonia Commissioner / 16. - 22.02

Mirjam Mikk / Film Estonia Coordinator / 15. - 20.02

Anu Ernits / Creative Europe Estonia / 17. - 20.02

Eveli Raja / Statistics specialist / 17. - 22.02

Mikk Rand / Project Manager of Film Literacy / 18. - 21.02