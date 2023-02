HAAPSALU: The Haapsalu Horror & Fantasy Film Festival ( HÕFF ) is hungry for films (from short to feature films) to feed its 18th edition, set to take place 28 – 30 April 2023. The deadline for submissions is 10 March 2023.

Filmmakers can use the discount code HAAPSALU for 20% off the submission fee on Filmfreeway.

Organised by the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), HÕFF has developed into an internationally highly appreciated small art house festival in the the Nordic area.