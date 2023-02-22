FESTIVALS: Women’s Nights FF 2023 Focuses on Women’s Health

TALLINN: Women’s Nights Film Festival ( NÖFF ), a small sister of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival , will focus its 5th edition on women’s health. The festival will take place in the modern blackbox cinema in Rapla and Märjamaa Rahvamaja, Estonia from 8 to 12 March 2023.

Five feature films and a number of domestic films including documentaries will be screened at the festival, and the programme includes exhibitions and book presentations.

NÖFF is a partner festival of the Black Nights Film Festival and PÖFF head Tiina Lokk is its patron.