FESTIVALS: Women’s Nights FF 2023 Focuses on Women’s Health

TALLINN: Women’s Nights Film Festival (NÖFF), a small sister of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, will focus its 5th edition on women’s health. The festival will take place in the modern blackbox cinema in Rapla and Märjamaa Rahvamaja, Estonia from 8 to 12 March 2023.
Five feature films and a number of domestic films including documentaries will be screened at the festival, and the programme includes exhibitions and book presentations.
NÖFF is a partner festival of the Black Nights Film Festival and PÖFF head Tiina Lokk is its patron.