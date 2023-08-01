FESTIVALS: Tartu Love Film Festival Tartuff 2023 Kicks Off in Estonia

TARTU: Films about love are screened free of charge in the Tartu Town Hall Square and indoors at the 18th edition of the Tartu Love Film Festival Tartuff , organised by the Black Nights Film Festival 31 July - 5 August 2023.

The programme includes Titas Laucius’s Lithuanian film Parade (2022, produced by After School), Teona Strugar Mitevska’s The Happiest Man in the World (2022, a coproduction between North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Denmark, produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski in coproduction with Vertigo, Terminal 3, Entre Chien et Loup, SCCA/Pro.ba, Beofilm), Hungarian production Larry directed by Szilárd Bernáth (2022, Focusfox Kft) and Peeter Simm's Estonian children's film Arabella, the Pirate’s Daughter (1982, Tallinnfilm).

Michael Mann’s Heat (1995) will open the festival and Randal Kleiser's Grease (1978) will close it.

The festival is also screening documentaries and student films.