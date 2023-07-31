PRODUCTION: Estonian Directors Rain Tolk and Andres Maimik Shoot Aurora

TALLINN: Estonian directors Rain Tolk and Andres Maimik are currently in production with the feature film Aurora. The film is made using the character-based improvisation method, which has not yet been widely applied in Estonia. The story and the characters have been created through improvisation in real environments and real-life situations.

The film tells the story of Aurora, the daughter of a religious leader, who enters into a secret extramarital affair that challenges her life arrangements. She tries to please everyone, but when it's time for a lavish wedding anniversary celebration, an uninvited guest arrives. Secrets begin to reveal themselves at the wrong time and in the wrong place.

"As Estonian poet and philosopher Tõnu Ènnepalu writes: We live between boredom and pain. When feelings go over our heads, we long for stability and peace, but when this stability is too much, we long for madness, freedom and raw feelings," say the directors. "Or to put it more simply: this is a film about how to live correctly," explains Maarja Johanna Mägi, the lead actress of the film.

The cast includes Ott Kartau, Jörgen Liik, Kersti Heinloo, Indrek Taalmaa, Sten Zupping and Rea Lest-Liik, among others.

Madis Tüür is producing through Estonian company Kuukulgur Film, in partnership with Pimik and High Voltage rental.

The total budget is 990,000 EUR and the project has been financed by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, the Ida-Viru Film Fund and the Tartu Film Fund.

The film is currently being shot in Estonia and the principal photography will wrap by September 2023.

Production Information:

Producer:

Kuukulgur Film (Estonia)

Madis Tüür: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Directors: Rain Tolk, Andres Maimik

Screenwriters: Rain Tolk, Andres Maimik

DoP: Heiko Sikka

Production designer: Anneli Arusaar

Costume designer: Kärt Hammer

Composer: Sten Šeripov

Cast: Maarja Johanna Mägi, Ott Kartau, Jörgen Liik, Kersti Heinloo, Indrek Taalmaa, Sten Zupping, Rea Lest-Liik, Karin Rask, Margus Jaanovits, Marit Meri, Simeoni Sundja