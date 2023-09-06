PRODUCTION: Estonian Twin Directors Raul and Romet Esko Shoot Two of Me

Two of Me by Raul and Romet Esko, from the left: Märt Pius, Romet Esko, Priit Pius, Raul Esko

TALLINN: Estonian twin directors/screenwriters Raul and Romet Esko wrapped shooting on their first feature film Two of Me / Mind on kaks on 5 September 2023 in Estonia. The film is about two twin filmmakers, who are trying to make a film about twins. Five additional shooting days are forthcoming in an African country in late 2023.

The seemingly comic story of self-discovery is a mix of real-life inspired memories and a cinematic view of the world. According to the film's producers Rain Rannu and Tõnu Hiielaid, Two of Me is a coming-of-age film for young people that experiments, speaks and feels fresh. "It is a documentary cocktail of personal memories, youthful courage, naivety and authentic emotions," said Rain Rannu.

The main roles are played by twin brothers Märt and Priit Pius alongside Rain Tolk, Mirtel Pohla, Reimo Sagor, Amand Hermiine Künnapas, Raul Esko and Lil Till.

Two of Me is produced by Rain Rannu and Tõnu Hiielaid through Tallifornia. Kirill Volkov is line producer.

The film is financed by development and productions grants from the Estonian Film Institute (350,000 EUR in early 2023), grants from the Estonian Cultural Endowment (development grant of 25,000 EUR in 2022, production grant pending), as well as private investment by Tallifornia Film Fund, the first and only private film investment fund in Estonia.

The total budget is 600,000 EUR.

The film was shot in over 22 shooting days from 22 July to 5 September 2023 in Tallinn. Five additional shooting dates are planned in Africa, where the plot takes the protagonists, in late 2023. The postproduction will start already in September 2023, with the premiere set for 2024.

The Esko bros interest in filmmaking began in childhood, when their mother gave them a video camera, which Raul and Romet started using to record action films.

Production Information:

Tallifornia (Estonia)

Credits:

Directors: Raul Esko, Romet Esko

Screenwriters: Raul Esko, Romet Esko

DoP: Toomas Tatar

Production designer: Paul Henrich Daude

Cast: Raul Esko, Romet Esko, Märt Pius, Priit Pius, Rain Tolk, Mirtel Pohla, Reimo Sagor, Amand Hermiine Künnapas, Lil Till, Reket, Nublu