Smoke Sauna Sisterhood Nominated for 2024 LUX European Audience Film Award

TALLINN: Anna Hints' documentary Smoke Sauna Sisterhood is among the five finalists for the 2024 LUX European Audience Film Award, presented by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy, in partnership with the European Commission and Europa Cinemas.

The winning film will be announced at a ceremony at the European Parliament in March 2024.

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood has also been selected as Estonia’s candidate for the 96th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

Estonia’s Alexandra Film produced the film in coproduction with French Kepler 22 Productions and Ursus Parvus (Iceland), and with support from the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Tartu Film Fund, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Sacem, the Icelandic Film Centre and the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund.

Click HERE to see the full list of finalists announced at the Venice Film Festival on 1 September 2023.