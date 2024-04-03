PRODUCTION: Estonian Directors Anastasia Zazhitskaya and Margus Õunapuu in Postproduction with Documentary On Silver Heels

TALLINN: Estonian directors Anastasia Zazhitskaya and Margus Õunapuu are currently in postproduction with their documentary On Silver Heels / Hõbekontsadel, which is an independent 100% Estonian coproduction about a team of amateur female hockey players.

After a 12-year break from the Estonian Women's National Hockey Team activities, amateur hockey players decided to revive the team. They aim to realise their shared dream: the participation in the IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship in Division III 2022 in Serbia. In forming a national team, managers, players and coaches face a severe challenge: they strive to break the vicious cycle of social stereotypes and financial difficulties that women's hockey faces.

In addition to the sports, the film touches on the personal lives of the hockey players. Those who aspire to play for the national team must show fortitude and overcome tricky obstacles. Despite the challenges, the common goal is moving team members forward.

"The film's characters, amateur female hockey players of different ages and cultural backgrounds, speak different languages and seem to have little in common with each other, but none of this matters when it comes to achieving a common goal. The film also raises existential themes, of which the theme of motherhood (both literally and metaphorically) takes a special place in the film. Sentimental and emotionally touching scenes also give rise to reflection on human nature", Anastasia Zazhitskaya and Margus Õunapuu told FNE.

Karolina Lahti and Margus Õunapuu are producing through Vita Pictura (Estonia) and Film Tower (Estonia) with a total budget of 219,000 EUR.

The project was financed by the Estonian Film Institute with 70,000 EUR and the Cultural Endowment of Estonia with 30,000 EUR in 2022.

The film was shot from 1 August 2020 to 1 December 2023 in Estonia (Ice rings in Tallinn, Viljandi, Tartu and Kohtla Järve), Belgrade - Serbia (IIHF Women's World Championships 2022), Vilnius - Lithuania (international tournaments) and Riga - Latvia (home of the head coach).

As a director, Anastasia Zazhitskaya has worked with Vita Pictura since 2017, and her journey as a documentary director began in 2019. Margus Õunapuu has a colourful and lengthy background in film, and he founded Film Tower in 2001.

Production Information:

Producers:

Vita Pictura (Estonia)

Karolina Lahti: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Film Tower (Estonia)

Margus Õunapuu: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Directors: Anastassia Zaziskaya, Margus Õunapuu

Screenwriters: Anastassia Zaziskaya, Margus Õunapuu

DoP: Aleksei Kulikov

Editors: Gerogius Misjura, Grete-Elishabeth Lauri, Lev Kovalenko