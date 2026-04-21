PÖFF 2026 to Host World Congress of Science & Factual Producers

TALLINN: The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF ) will host the World Congress of Science and Factual Producers (WCSFP) from 9 to 12 November 2026, as part of its 30th anniversary.

WCSFP is the leading international forum for science, history, and factual storytelling across platforms. Each year, it brings together nearly 600 professionals from over 30 countries, including producers, broadcasters, commissioners, distributors, streamers, scientists, and digital creators to exchange ideas, explore emerging editorial and market trends, and celebrate excellence in factual programming.



The event attracts key decision-makers from organizations such as National Geographic, BBC Studios, Discovery, PBS, NHK, France Télévisions, Netflix, CuriosityStream, TikTok, YouTube, and Ubisoft.

The editorial vision for WCSFP 2026 will be led by a recently appointed Editorial Director Sara Ramsden, addressing key challenges facing the industry from the impact of AI to tightening budgets and schedules, according to a press release.

The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival will take place 6 - 22 November 2026.