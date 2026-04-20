British TV Series The Assassin – Season 2 Is Currently Shooting in Malta

VALLETTA: The second season of the British television series The Assassin is currently filming in Malta using the 40% local cash rebate. With a Malta-based budget of 17.1 m EUR, the production is employing a total crew of 141, of which 120 are Maltese.

Shooting is taking place across various locations including Valletta, Floriana, Rabat, Attard, Mellieħa, Marsascala and Siġġiewi, showcasing the island’s versatility as an international filming destination, according to a press release from the Malta Film Commission, which is supporting the production through the cash rebate incentive.

Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech said that productions of this scale continue to contribute to the upskilling of local crews, increased international exposure, and the long-term sustainability of Malta’s film industry.

The principal photography in Malta started on 16 February and it will wrap on 5 June 2026.