PRODUCTION: Eeva Mägi in Postproduction with Long Hybrid Documentary Mo Hunt

TALLINN: Estonian director/writer Eeva Mägi is currently in postproduction with her long hybrid documentary Mo Hunt, which is backed by the Estonian Film Institute , the Cultural Endowment of Estonia , and HBO Max through an SVOD licence.

Blurring the boundaries between fiction and documentary, Mo Hunt explores the fragile line between artistic creation and emotional violence, asking whether art can truly be separated from the human being who creates it, and when the use of another person's pain becomes exploitation itself.

“Mo Hunt explores a question that has become increasingly urgent across the arts: what happens when artistic creation relies on another person's emotional vulnerability, and where is the boundary between artistic devotion and exploitation? In recent years, public conversations about abuses of power in the creative industries have focused primarily on obvious forms of misconduct. Yet many artists continue to struggle with experiences that occupy a more ambiguous territory. In such situations, harm can be difficult to recognise because it is intertwined with admiration, trust, ambition and genuine creative collaboration. By blurring fiction and documentary, Mo Hunt asks whether honest art can be created without treating people as raw material”, director Eeva Mägi told FNE.

Eeva Mägi and Sten-Johan Lill are producing through Estonian companies Kinosaurus Film and Kultuurikuur. The total budget is 151,000 EUR.

The project was presented at the PÖFF Goes to Cannes showcase.

The film is being created by the core team of the Mo Movement, an Estonian filmmaking initiative built around an intuitive, resource-conscious and economically sustainable approach to filmmaking. "We shot in real locations, used no make-up, work with second-hand costumes and source most of our props from the environments in which we film. This stripped-back method allows the creative process to remain immediate, flexible and closely connected to the people and places at the heart of the film", Eeva Mägi also said.

The film was shot in Tallinn and on Vilsandi Island, Saaremaa, during the summers of 2025 and 2026, and it is scheduled for completion in May 2027.

The premiere and festival strategy will be determined once the final version is complete.

Eeva Mägi is an Estonian writer/director. Her debut feature Mo Mamma (2023) (produced by Kultuurikuur and Kinosaurus Film received a Jury's Special Mention at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival's (PÖFF) in the first feature competition in 2023.

Production Information:

Producers:

Kinosaurus Film (Estonia)

Eeva Mägi: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Sten-Johan Lill: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Kultuurikuur (Estonia)

Credits:

Director: Eeva Mägi

Screenwriter: Eeva Mägi

DoP: Sten-Johan Lill

Editor: Jette-Krõõt Keedus

Production designers: Ulvi Tiit, Allan Appelberg

Sound designer: Ann Reimann

Cast: Laureen Laar, Jarmo Reha, Tambet Tuisk, Katariina Unt