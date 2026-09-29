PRODUCTION: Katrin Ruus Shoots Estonian Feature A Midnight Pilgrimage

TALLINN: Estonian director/writer Katrin Ruus is currently filming her debut feature A Midnight Pilgrimage / Öised rännakud , which is scheduled to be completed in June 2027.

Mikk, a freelance journalist in his late 40s, once a rebel and a scandal writer, now suffers anguish over the death of his son. He has lived the life of a free man, doing what he wanted, falling in love, having children. Suddenly he is confronted with feelings, thoughts and life's challenges that even his old philosophy of life had no idea about. Tender by nature, but weak in willpower he must now find his feet in the turmoil of his life, support his children and find his way back from grief to love.

Indrek Sammul, Kristina Preimann, Rahel Tegova, and Luisa Lõhmus play the main characters.

“I've always been interested in stories that delve into the soul of a person, how some trauma in your life can affect your future life, how to cope with trauma in situations where seeing a psychologist is not the first choice. That's why I'm also interested in the story of Mick and his children, the seemingly simple story of relationships. I want to tell a story that is bitterly tragic, but also funny and joyful, a story that scratches the soul but also gives a sense of liberation, a hope that all is not yet lost,” director Katrin Ruus told FNE.

Peeter Urbla and Katrin Tegova penned the script.

“The protagonist of my film is a man whose generation was once successful and revolutionary in Post-Soviet Eastern Europe, more specifically in Estonia where economic development has been tremendous. A man who underwent rapid changes after gaining independence, not all of them successful and no longer so well suited to the advanced market economy, where mercantile interests override the humane. In today's filmmaking there is a lot of talk about women's problems, however men are neglected, they don't seem to have any feelings. I'm interested in that side of what's going on in a man's soul, not so much the external side of how he copes”, Katrin Ruus also said.

The project is produced by Exitfilm OÜ (Estonia) with the support of the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, and Viru Film Fund in 2025-2026. The technical supporter of the project is High Voltage Ltd.

Producers are Peeter Urbla and Sander Lebreht, and the total budget is 965,100 EUR.

The project's development path includes participations in LIM 2026 and the Baltic Event Works in Progress 2026.

Principal photography launched on 18 July 2026 and is currently underway on location in Estonia, spanning Tallinn, Tartu, Narva, and South Estonia.

One Eyed Films will release the film in Estonia.

Production Information:

Producer:

Exitfilm OÜ (Estonia)

Peeter Urbla: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Sander Lebreht: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Peeter Urbla

Screenwriters: Peeter Urbla, Katrin Tegova

DoP: Mart Raun

Production designer:Katrin Sipelgas

Composer: TBC

Cast: Indrek Sammul, Kristina Preimann, Rahel Tegova, Luisa Lõhmus