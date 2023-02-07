Entries Open for 2023 Budapest Debut Film Forum

BUDAPEST: Debut films and series' projects at an early stage of development can apply to the 5th edition of the Budapest Debut Film Forum , which will be held within the Friss Hús Budapest International Short Film Festival from 27 to 31 March 2023. The deadline for applications is 20 February 2023.

The Budapest Debut Film Forum (BDFF) is an intensive workshop for teams of writer-directors and their producers aiming to make their first film or series. The most promising projects will receive a development grant of 1,500 EUR. The BDFF also awards the Visegrad Co-Production Award every year and the winning project will be translated into the languages of all Visegrad countries.

BDFF is supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary and the International Visegrad Fund.

