Entries Open for 2023 Budapest Debut Film Forum

The Budapest Debut Film Forum (BDFF) is an intensive workshop for teams of writer-directors and their producers aiming to make their first film or series. The most promising projects will receive a development grant of 1,500 EUR. The BDFF also awards the Visegrad Co-Production Award every year and the winning project will be translated into the languages of all Visegrad countries.
BDFF is supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary and the International Visegrad Fund.
