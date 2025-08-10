Radu Jude Extends Collaboration with Sebastian Stan in Hollywood and Saïd Ben Saïd in France

BUCHAREST: The Romanian-born American star Sebastian Stan will play the lead in a new project of the acclaimed Romanian director/writer Radu Jude, which will combine the Frankenstein myth with the myth of CIA prisons in Romania 20 years ago. In another project, Jude is teaming with Tunisian-French producer Saïd Ben Saïd.

Jude is currently working on the script of the project with Stan, who expressed his wish to work together, while prepping a project with Saïd Ben Saïd, related to Octave Mirbeau’s decadent novel The Diary of a Chambermaid, according to an interview that Jude gave to the Romanian outlet Cultura la dubă.

“Some two years ago, Said proposed to me to write for him anything I want, but the story should take place mostly in France. As I cannot do a 100% French film, I thought of a story between Romania and France, so I started from a young woman who works for a family in France, as her daughter stays in Romania”, Radu Jude told culturaladuba.ro.

His latest work, Dracula, had its world premiere on 10 August 2025 in the main competition of the 78th Locarno Film Festival (6 – 16 August 2025). Dracula is a Romanian/Austrian/Luxembourgish coproduction between Romania’s Saga Film and Nabis Filmgroup, Paul Thiltges Distribution, RT Features, Samsa Film, Bord Cadre Films, Sovereign Films, and Romania’s MicroFILM. French company Luxbox is handling the sales.

Winner of the Silver Bear – Best Script at the Berlin International Film Festival 2025, Jude’s latest feature Kontinental '25 is a coproduction between Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, the UK and Luxembourg. It was produced by Saga Film and coproduced by RT Features, Bord Cadre films, Sovereign Films and Paul Thiltges Distributions.

In the spring of 2025, Sebastian Stan shot his first film in Romanian. It happened in Norway for Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord, a Romanian/French/Norwegian/Danish/Finnish/Swedish drama, produced by Romania’s Mobra Films in coproduction with Why Not Productions (France), Eye Eye Pictures (Norway), Snowglobe Film (Denmark), Aamu Film Company (Finland) and Filmgate Films (Sweden).