Slovenian Cinematheque Goes Open Air

The lineup includes domestic and international titles, partially accompanied by talks with guests. The programme will wrap up on 23 August 2025.
All screenings are free of charge.
LJUBLJANA: The traditional outdoor summer screenings of the Slovenian Cinematheque on the Metelkova Museum platform started on 7 August with Vesna (1953), the popular romantic comedy directed by František Čap.
