07-08-2025

Slovenian Cinematheque Goes Open Air

By
    Resnicna zgodba Resnicna zgodba source: kinoteka.si

    LJUBLJANA: The traditional outdoor summer screenings of the Slovenian Cinematheque on the Metelkova Museum platform started on 7 August with Vesna (1953), the popular romantic comedy directed by František Čap.

    The lineup includes domestic and international titles, partially accompanied by talks with guests. The programme will wrap up on 23 August 2025.

    All screenings are free of charge.

    Published in Slovenia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Peter Bratuša Starts Shooting New Sequel to Slovenian Coming-of-Age Hit Gaja’s World