Brad Pitt in Hungary for Joseph Kosinski's Apex

BUDAPEST: Brad Pitt will visit Hungary in July 2023 for the shooting of Apex directed by Joseph Kosinski, which will be serviced in Hungary by Mid Atlantic Films and will benefit from the 30% tax rebate system.

The shooting at the Hungaroring in Mogyoród will take place 21 – 23 July 2023, according to local publication Blikk.

The film is produced by Apple Studios in collaboration with the seven-time world champion F1 driver Lewis Hamilton’s production company, Dawn Apollo Films.

The production started in England at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix and it is due to continue throughout this year's F1 season.

In Apex, Pitt plays a retired racing driver called Sonny Hayes. After a serious accident he decided not to continue racing, but after 30 years he is returning to help out his old team and to nurture a new talent (Damson Idris).



This will be at least Pitt’s fourth visit to Hungary. In the early 2000s, he was here with Robert Redford shooting Spy Game. In 2010 he accompanied Angelina Jolie who was making In the Land of Blood and Honey, her directorial debut. Pitt returned for World War Z, but the scenes shot in Hungary did not make it into the final cut.