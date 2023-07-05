Drama Series The Day of the Jackal Starring Eddie Redmayne Shoots in Hungary and Croatia

The series is based on Frederick Forsyth’s famous thriller and follows a professional assassin who is hired by a French paramilitary dissident to kill President Charles de Gaulle.
Eddie Redmayne was spotted in Budapest last month at a student protest held in solidarity with the teachers, according to local media.
Hungary is boasting international productions. Recently, Budapest Reporter has announced that Sigourney Weaver has joined the cast of horror film Dust Bunny directed by Brian Fuller. The film already starring Mads Mikkelsen is in active development and set to be shot in Budapest, according to Budapest Reporter.