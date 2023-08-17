FESTIVALS: CineFest Miskolc International Film Festival 2023 Announces Lineup

MISKOLC: Films directed by Stephan Komandarev, Michal Blaško, Tóth Barnabás, Elene Naveriani and Tudor Giurgiu have been selected for the main competition of the 19th edition of the CineFest Miskolc International Film Festival , which will be held 1 – 9 September 2023.

The official programme also includes the regular sections Open Eye, Shorts, Cinenewwave and CineDocs

This year, the festival pays tribute to actor Jean-Marc Barr, who will be presented with the Ambassador of European Cinema Award on 2 September 2023, and director Tamás Almási, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the closing gala on 9 September 2023.

LINEUP:

A Brighter Tomorrow (Italy, France)

Directed by Nanni Moretti

Animal Kingdom / Le régne animal (France)

Directed by Thomas Cailley

Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)

Directed by Elene Naveriani

Produced by Alva Film

Coproduced by Takes Film

Blaga's Lessons / Urotcite na Blaga (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Produced by Argo film

Coproduced by 42film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Fallen Leaves (Finland, Germany)

Directed by Aki Kaurismäki

Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

Produced by Libra Film Productions

Coproduced by Mythberg Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the National Film Institute – Hungary

Mastergame / Mesterjátszma (Hungary)

Directed by Tóth Barnabás

Produced by Innoplay Kft.

Supported by National Film Institute – Hungary

Past Lives (USA, South Korea)

Directed by Celine Song

Perfect Days (Japan, Germany)

Directed by Wim Wenders

Poor Things (USA, Ireland, UK)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Red Rooms / Les chambres rouges (Canada)

Directed by Pascal Plante

Terrestrial Verses / Ayeh haye zamini (Iran)

Directed by Ali Asgari, Alireza Khatami

The Goldman Case / Le procès Goldman (France)

Directed by Cédric Kahn

The Nature of Love / Simple comme Sylvain (Canada, France)

Directed by Monia Chockri

The Pot au Feu / La passion de Dodin Bouffant (France)

Directed by Tran Anh Hung

The Sweet East (USA)

Directed by Sean Price Williams

Victim / Obeť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Michal Blaško

Produced by nutprodukcia, nutprodukce

Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech Television, RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions