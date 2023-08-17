17-08-2023

FESTIVALS: CineFest Miskolc International Film Festival 2023 Announces Lineup

    Freedom by Tudor Giurgiu Freedom by Tudor Giurgiu credit: Libra Film Productions

    MISKOLC: Films directed by Stephan Komandarev, Michal Blaško, Tóth Barnabás, Elene Naveriani  and Tudor Giurgiu have been selected for the main competition of the 19th edition of the CineFest Miskolc International Film Festival, which will be held 1 – 9 September 2023.

    The official programme also includes the regular sections Open Eye, Shorts, Cinenewwave and CineDocs

    This year, the festival pays tribute to actor Jean-Marc Barr, who will be presented with the Ambassador of European Cinema Award on 2 September 2023, and director Tamás Almási, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the closing gala on 9 September 2023.

    LINEUP:

    A Brighter Tomorrow (Italy, France)
    Directed by Nanni Moretti

    Animal Kingdom / Le régne animal (France)
    Directed by Thomas Cailley

    Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)
    Directed by Elene Naveriani 
    Produced by Alva Film
    Coproduced by Takes Film

    Blaga's Lessons / Urotcite na Blaga (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Stephan Komandarev 
    Produced by Argo film
    Coproduced by 42film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Fallen Leaves (Finland, Germany)
    Directed by Aki Kaurismäki

    Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
    Directed by Tudor Giurgiu 
    Produced by Libra Film Productions
    Coproduced by Mythberg Films
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the National Film Institute – Hungary

    Mastergame / Mesterjátszma (Hungary)
    Directed by Tóth Barnabás
    Produced by Innoplay Kft.
    Supported by National Film Institute – Hungary

    Past Lives (USA, South Korea)
    Directed by Celine Song

    Perfect Days (Japan, Germany)
    Directed by Wim Wenders

    Poor Things (USA, Ireland, UK)
    Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

    Red Rooms / Les chambres rouges (Canada)
    Directed by Pascal Plante

    Terrestrial Verses / Ayeh haye zamini (Iran)
    Directed by Ali Asgari, Alireza Khatami

    The Goldman Case / Le procès Goldman (France)
    Directed by Cédric Kahn

    The Nature of Love / Simple comme Sylvain (Canada, France)
    Directed by Monia Chockri

    The Pot au Feu / La passion de Dodin Bouffant (France)
    Directed by Tran Anh Hung

    The Sweet East (USA)
    Directed by Sean Price Williams

    Victim / Obeť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
    Directed by Michal Blaško
    Produced by nutprodukcianutprodukce
    Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech TelevisionRTVS
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film FundEurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions

