FESTIVALS: CineFest Miskolc International Film Festival 2023 Announces Lineup

The official programme also includes the regular sections Open Eye, Shorts, Cinenewwave and CineDocs
This year, the festival pays tribute to actor Jean-Marc Barr, who will be presented with the Ambassador of European Cinema Award on 2 September 2023, and director Tamás Almási, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the closing gala on 9 September 2023.
LINEUP:
A Brighter Tomorrow (Italy, France)
Directed by Nanni Moretti
Animal Kingdom / Le régne animal (France)
Directed by Thomas Cailley
Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)
Directed by Elene Naveriani
Produced by Alva Film
Coproduced by Takes Film
Blaga's Lessons / Urotcite na Blaga (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Stephan Komandarev
Produced by Argo film
Coproduced by 42film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Fallen Leaves (Finland, Germany)
Directed by Aki Kaurismäki
Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
Directed by Tudor Giurgiu
Produced by Libra Film Productions
Coproduced by Mythberg Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the National Film Institute – Hungary
Mastergame / Mesterjátszma (Hungary)
Directed by Tóth Barnabás
Produced by Innoplay Kft.
Supported by National Film Institute – Hungary
Past Lives (USA, South Korea)
Directed by Celine Song
Perfect Days (Japan, Germany)
Directed by Wim Wenders
Poor Things (USA, Ireland, UK)
Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos
Red Rooms / Les chambres rouges (Canada)
Directed by Pascal Plante
Terrestrial Verses / Ayeh haye zamini (Iran)
Directed by Ali Asgari, Alireza Khatami
The Goldman Case / Le procès Goldman (France)
Directed by Cédric Kahn
The Nature of Love / Simple comme Sylvain (Canada, France)
Directed by Monia Chockri
The Pot au Feu / La passion de Dodin Bouffant (France)
Directed by Tran Anh Hung
The Sweet East (USA)
Directed by Sean Price Williams
Victim / Obeť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
Directed by Michal Blaško
Produced by nutprodukcia, nutprodukce
Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech Television, RTVS
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions