BUDAPEST: A biopic of the legendary Maria Callas is set to start shooting in Hungary in October 2023, directed by Chilean director Pablo Larraín and starring Angelina Jolie. Budapest will stand-in for Paris.

Maria is an Apartment Pictures production in cooperation with German Komplizen Films and the US based Fremantle Media Company, according to Budapest Reporter.

Shooting is set to wrap in December 2023 and the production will likely use the Hungarian tax rebate.

Jolie shot her debut film as a director In The Land of Blood and Honey in Hungary 13 years ago.