Johnny Depp in Murder on the Orient Express

BUDAPEST: Hungarian media and social networks are busy reporting that Johnny Depp is currently shooting in Hungary Modi, a film about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, in which Budapest stands in for Paris in the 1910s. The Hungarian shooting of the film starring Riccardo Scamarcio, Pierre Niney and Al Pacino is handled by Proton Cinema .

The script written by Polish-born scriptwriter Jerzy Kromolowski together with Mary Kromolowski follows Modigliani during 48 hours in 1916 in Paris.

Modi is produced by Barry Navidi through Harry Navidi Productions and Depp through the London-based IN.2.Films. Companies Infinitum Nihil, Salome Productions and The Veterans are also involved.