FNE Oscar Watch 2024: Hungary Selects Four Souls of Coyote as Oscar Candidate

BUDAPEST: The animated film Four Souls of Coyote by Áron Gauder has been selected as Hungary‘s candidate for the 96th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

Four Souls of Coyote is a hand-drawn long animated film based on Native American folk tales, which gives the explanation of the creation of the world.

By presenting the magical world of Native American folklore, the film provides keys to understanding the present. "While essentially being an adventure film, Four Souls of Coyote does actually have a message. It’s about how we are slowly destroying the Earth because us humans think we are special. Native Americans have known that we are just a small part of creation. The story is about our shared responsibility for each other and the Earth”, producer Réka Temple told FNE in 2022.

The script was written by Áron Gauder and Géza Bereményi, and the animation director is Zsolt Baumgartner. The film was produced by Cinemon Entertainment with support from the National Film Institute - Hungary .

Approximately 120 people worked on the film.

Four Souls of Coyote has won the Jury Award at the Annecy International Film Festival and Best Animated Film at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

NFI World Sales is handling the sales.