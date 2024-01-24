24-01-2024

FESTIVALS: The 10th BIDF Kicks Off in Budapest and Ten Cities across Hungary

    BUDAPEST: The 10th edition of the popular Budapest International Documentary Festival (BIDF) is held in Hungary’s capital city as well as in 10 other towns from 27 January to 4 February 2024.

    The International Competition has five programmes: Your Country, Your Fight, Your Secret, Your Faith and Your Desire, each with eight films, while six titles are running in the Short Film Competition.

    Hungarian Films and GAZA Israeli-Palestinian Films are in the sidebar programme.

    International Competition:

    Your Country Programme:

    Defiant (Ukraine)
    Directed by Karim Amer

    My Father’s Prison / La prisión de mi padre (Venezuela)
    Directed by Iván Andrés Simonovis Pertiñez

    My Worst Enemy / Mon pire ennemi (France)
    Directed by Mehran Tamadon

    Paradise / Paradis (France)
    Directed by Alexander Abaturov

    Rejeito (Brazil, USA)
    Directed by Pedro de Filippis

    The Lost Souls of Syria / Les âmes perdues (France)
    Directed by Stéphane Malterre, Garance La Caisne

    This Stolen Country of Mine / Mein gestohlenes Land (Ecuador, Germany)
    Directed by Marc Wiese

    Total Trust (Germany)
    Directed by Jialing Zhang

    Your Fight Programme:

    Alone (Iran)
    Directed by Jafar Najafi

    Eastern Front (Czech Republic, Latvia, Ukraine, USA)
    Directed by Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko

    Lazaro and the Shark. Cuba under the Surface (Cuba, USA)
    Directed by William Sabourin O’Reilly

    Manifesto (Russia)
    Directed by Angie Vincito

    My Name Is Happy (Turkey, UK)
    Directed by Nick Read, Ayse Toprak

    Seven Winters in Tehran (France, Germany)
    Directed by Steffi Niederzoll

    The Etilaat Roz / Etilaat Roz (Afganistan)
    Directed by Abbas Rezaie

    While We Watched (UK)
    Directed by Vinay Shukla

    Your Secret Programme:

    Dear Mother, I Meant to Write about Death (China, USA)
    Directed by Siyi Chen

    Knit’s Island (France)
    Directed by Ekiem Barbier, Guilhem Causse, Quentin L’helgoualc’h

    La Singla (Germany, Spain)
    Directed by Paloma Zapata

    Lynx Man / Ilveskuiskaaja (Finland)
    Directed by Juha Suonpää

    Name Me Lawand (UK)
    Directed by Edward Lovelace

    Stuntwomen / Cascadeuses (Switzerland)
    Directed by Elena Avdija

    The Gullspång Miracle / Miraklet i Gullspång (Denmark, Norway, Sweden)
    Directed by Maria Fredriksson

    Vika! (Finland, Germany, Poland)
    Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka

    Your Faith Programme:

    Blix Not Bombs (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Greta Stocklassa

    Four Daughters / Les filles d’Olfa (France)
    Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

    Jackie the Wolf (France, Germany)
    Directed by Tuki Jencquel

    Non-Aligned: Scenes from the Labudović Reels (Croatia, France, Montenegro, Qatar, Serbia)
    Directed by Mila Turajlić

    Polish Prayers (Poland)
    Directed by Hanka Nobis

    Pure Unknown / Sconosciuti piuri (Italy, Sweden, Switzerland)
    Directed by Valentina Cicogna, Mattia Colombo

    The Burden / Le fardeau (Central African Republic)
    Directed by Elvis Sabin Ngaïbino

    Where God Is Not / Lá où Dieu n’est pas (France)
    Directed by Mehran Tamadon

    Your Desire Programme:

    Aurora’s Sunrise (Armenia, Germany, Lithuania)
    Directed by Inna Sahakyan

    Bitterbrush (USA)
    Directed by Emelie Mahdavian

    Hotel Metalurg (France, Georgia)
    Directed by George Varsimashvili, Jeanne Nouchi

    In the Rearview (France, Poland, Ukraine)
    Directed by Maciek Hamela

    Narrow Path to Happiness / Keskeny út a boldogság felé (Hungary)
    Directed by Kata Oláh

    Sexual Healing (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Elsbet Fraanje

    The Home Game / Heimalekurinn (Iceland)
    Directed by Smari Gunn, Logi Sigursveinsson

    The Last Seagull / Viimeinen loki (Bulgaria, Finland, Norway)
    Directed by Tonislav Hristov

