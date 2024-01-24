FESTIVALS: The 10th BIDF Kicks Off in Budapest and Ten Cities across Hungary

BUDAPEST: The 10th edition of the popular Budapest International Documentary Festival ( BIDF ) is held in Hungary’s capital city as well as in 10 other towns from 27 January to 4 February 2024.

The International Competition has five programmes: Your Country, Your Fight, Your Secret, Your Faith and Your Desire, each with eight films, while six titles are running in the Short Film Competition.

Hungarian Films and GAZA Israeli-Palestinian Films are in the sidebar programme.

International Competition:

Your Country Programme:

Defiant (Ukraine)

Directed by Karim Amer

My Father’s Prison / La prisión de mi padre (Venezuela)

Directed by Iván Andrés Simonovis Pertiñez

My Worst Enemy / Mon pire ennemi (France)

Directed by Mehran Tamadon

Paradise / Paradis (France)

Directed by Alexander Abaturov

Rejeito (Brazil, USA)

Directed by Pedro de Filippis

The Lost Souls of Syria / Les âmes perdues (France)

Directed by Stéphane Malterre, Garance La Caisne

This Stolen Country of Mine / Mein gestohlenes Land (Ecuador, Germany)

Directed by Marc Wiese

Total Trust (Germany)

Directed by Jialing Zhang

Your Fight Programme:

Alone (Iran)

Directed by Jafar Najafi

Eastern Front (Czech Republic, Latvia, Ukraine, USA)

Directed by Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko

Lazaro and the Shark. Cuba under the Surface (Cuba, USA)

Directed by William Sabourin O’Reilly

Manifesto (Russia)

Directed by Angie Vincito

My Name Is Happy (Turkey, UK)

Directed by Nick Read, Ayse Toprak

Seven Winters in Tehran (France, Germany)

Directed by Steffi Niederzoll

The Etilaat Roz / Etilaat Roz (Afganistan)

Directed by Abbas Rezaie

While We Watched (UK)

Directed by Vinay Shukla

Your Secret Programme:

Dear Mother, I Meant to Write about Death (China, USA)

Directed by Siyi Chen

Knit’s Island (France)

Directed by Ekiem Barbier, Guilhem Causse, Quentin L’helgoualc’h

La Singla (Germany, Spain)

Directed by Paloma Zapata

Lynx Man / Ilveskuiskaaja (Finland)

Directed by Juha Suonpää

Name Me Lawand (UK)

Directed by Edward Lovelace

Stuntwomen / Cascadeuses (Switzerland)

Directed by Elena Avdija

The Gullspång Miracle / Miraklet i Gullspång (Denmark, Norway, Sweden)

Directed by Maria Fredriksson

Vika! (Finland, Germany, Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka

Your Faith Programme:

Blix Not Bombs (Czech Republic)

Directed by Greta Stocklassa

Four Daughters / Les filles d’Olfa (France)

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

Jackie the Wolf (France, Germany)

Directed by Tuki Jencquel

Non-Aligned: Scenes from the Labudović Reels (Croatia, France, Montenegro, Qatar, Serbia)

Directed by Mila Turajlić

Polish Prayers (Poland)

Directed by Hanka Nobis

Pure Unknown / Sconosciuti piuri (Italy, Sweden, Switzerland)

Directed by Valentina Cicogna, Mattia Colombo

The Burden / Le fardeau (Central African Republic)

Directed by Elvis Sabin Ngaïbino

Where God Is Not / Lá où Dieu n’est pas (France)

Directed by Mehran Tamadon

Your Desire Programme:

Aurora’s Sunrise (Armenia, Germany, Lithuania)

Directed by Inna Sahakyan

Bitterbrush (USA)

Directed by Emelie Mahdavian

Hotel Metalurg (France, Georgia)

Directed by George Varsimashvili, Jeanne Nouchi

In the Rearview (France, Poland, Ukraine)

Directed by Maciek Hamela

Narrow Path to Happiness / Keskeny út a boldogság felé (Hungary)

Directed by Kata Oláh

Sexual Healing (the Netherlands)

Directed by Elsbet Fraanje

The Home Game / Heimalekurinn (Iceland)

Directed by Smari Gunn, Logi Sigursveinsson

The Last Seagull / Viimeinen loki (Bulgaria, Finland, Norway)

Directed by Tonislav Hristov