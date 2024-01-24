FESTIVALS: The 10th BIDF Kicks Off in Budapest and Ten Cities across Hungary

The International Competition has five programmes: Your Country, Your Fight, Your Secret, Your Faith and Your Desire, each with eight films, while six titles are running in the Short Film Competition.
Hungarian Films and GAZA Israeli-Palestinian Films are in the sidebar programme.
International Competition:
Your Country Programme:
Defiant (Ukraine)
Directed by Karim Amer
My Father’s Prison / La prisión de mi padre (Venezuela)
Directed by Iván Andrés Simonovis Pertiñez
My Worst Enemy / Mon pire ennemi (France)
Directed by Mehran Tamadon
Paradise / Paradis (France)
Directed by Alexander Abaturov
Rejeito (Brazil, USA)
Directed by Pedro de Filippis
The Lost Souls of Syria / Les âmes perdues (France)
Directed by Stéphane Malterre, Garance La Caisne
This Stolen Country of Mine / Mein gestohlenes Land (Ecuador, Germany)
Directed by Marc Wiese
Total Trust (Germany)
Directed by Jialing Zhang
Your Fight Programme:
Alone (Iran)
Directed by Jafar Najafi
Eastern Front (Czech Republic, Latvia, Ukraine, USA)
Directed by Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko
Lazaro and the Shark. Cuba under the Surface (Cuba, USA)
Directed by William Sabourin O’Reilly
Manifesto (Russia)
Directed by Angie Vincito
My Name Is Happy (Turkey, UK)
Directed by Nick Read, Ayse Toprak
Seven Winters in Tehran (France, Germany)
Directed by Steffi Niederzoll
The Etilaat Roz / Etilaat Roz (Afganistan)
Directed by Abbas Rezaie
While We Watched (UK)
Directed by Vinay Shukla
Your Secret Programme:
Dear Mother, I Meant to Write about Death (China, USA)
Directed by Siyi Chen
Knit’s Island (France)
Directed by Ekiem Barbier, Guilhem Causse, Quentin L’helgoualc’h
La Singla (Germany, Spain)
Directed by Paloma Zapata
Lynx Man / Ilveskuiskaaja (Finland)
Directed by Juha Suonpää
Name Me Lawand (UK)
Directed by Edward Lovelace
Stuntwomen / Cascadeuses (Switzerland)
Directed by Elena Avdija
The Gullspång Miracle / Miraklet i Gullspång (Denmark, Norway, Sweden)
Directed by Maria Fredriksson
Vika! (Finland, Germany, Poland)
Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka
Your Faith Programme:
Blix Not Bombs (Czech Republic)
Directed by Greta Stocklassa
Four Daughters / Les filles d’Olfa (France)
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
Jackie the Wolf (France, Germany)
Directed by Tuki Jencquel
Non-Aligned: Scenes from the Labudović Reels (Croatia, France, Montenegro, Qatar, Serbia)
Directed by Mila Turajlić
Polish Prayers (Poland)
Directed by Hanka Nobis
Pure Unknown / Sconosciuti piuri (Italy, Sweden, Switzerland)
Directed by Valentina Cicogna, Mattia Colombo
The Burden / Le fardeau (Central African Republic)
Directed by Elvis Sabin Ngaïbino
Where God Is Not / Lá où Dieu n’est pas (France)
Directed by Mehran Tamadon
Your Desire Programme:
Aurora’s Sunrise (Armenia, Germany, Lithuania)
Directed by Inna Sahakyan
Bitterbrush (USA)
Directed by Emelie Mahdavian
Hotel Metalurg (France, Georgia)
Directed by George Varsimashvili, Jeanne Nouchi
In the Rearview (France, Poland, Ukraine)
Directed by Maciek Hamela
Narrow Path to Happiness / Keskeny út a boldogság felé (Hungary)
Directed by Kata Oláh
Sexual Healing (the Netherlands)
Directed by Elsbet Fraanje
The Home Game / Heimalekurinn (Iceland)
Directed by Smari Gunn, Logi Sigursveinsson
The Last Seagull / Viimeinen loki (Bulgaria, Finland, Norway)
Directed by Tonislav Hristov