National Film Institute-Hungary Brings Domestic Cinema to Rural Communities

BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute-Hungary ( NFI ) plans to organise a series of 10 free film clubs in 180 rural communities by the summer of 2024 under the programme Moziklub – National Film Club Network, launched in cooperation with the Hungarian Institute for Culture.

The aim of the programme is to promote Hungarian films, but also to build audiences and to develop the cultural life of local communities.

The programme curated by the NFI will consist of 25 classic and 25 contemporary domestic films, which will be accompanied by presentations.

The first screenings were held at the end of 2023 in approximately 50 locations. The programme included the comedy The Dream Car / Meseautó (1934) by Béla Gaál, Christmas Flame / Nagykarácsony (2021) by Dániel Tiszeker, produced by Filmfabriq, coproduced by Little Bus Productions, and winner of the Audience Award at the Hungarian Motion Picture Festival in 2022, as well as the animated film The Little Fox / Vuk (1981) directed by Atilla Dargay and produced by Pannónia Filmstúdió.