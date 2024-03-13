Academy Award for Hungarian Set Designer Zsuzsa Mihalek

LOS ANGELES: Hungarian set designer Zsuzsa Mihalek received the Academy Award for Best Production Design for her work on Poor Things, while Polish minority coproduction The Zone of Interest was awarded in the Best International Feature Film and Best Sound categories.

Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos, which was shot in Glasgow and in Budapest at Origo Studios and Korda Studios, was also awarded in the Leading Actress (Emma Stone), Costume Design, and Makeup & Hairstyling categories.

Zsuzsa Mihalek received the award together with Shona Heath and James Price. The team also received a BAFTA Award on 18 February 2024.

The Zone of Interest is a British/Polish/US coproduction produced by A24 and coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Film Four and House Productions.

The 96th Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles on 10 March 2024.